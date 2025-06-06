PM: 'Time is not far' until election

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Friday urged Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters to get ready for the next general election, encouraging them to begin rallying their family and friends “because time is not far” before voters head to the polls.

Mr Davis issued the call during a celebratory event at Clifford Park honouring his birthday, where dozens of PLP supporters gathered after attending the annual Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day march.

He said announcements would soon be made regarding the voter registration process and other key steps leading up to the election.

“One year is not a long time,” Mr Davis said. “I need you to get ready. Getting ready means that you talk to your children. You talk to your fellow worker. You talk to your cousins. You talk to your neighbors and let them know the time is not far (and) that they need to get themselves ready for election?”

His comments came as the PLP officially launched its re-election campaign — a move that drew criticism from unions and the opposition for coinciding with Labour Day.

Some unions accused the party of politicising the event and even skipped the parade in protest.

Addressing the backlash, Mr Davis said he respects workers and insisted the PLP is “part of what the labour movement is all about.”

The party did not unveil any candidates at the event, and Mr Davis suggested that was never the plan.

“Why would you expect that?” he said when asked if the party intended to introduce candidates on Friday.

The next general election is not constitutionally due until October 2026; however, speculation has grown that the government may call an early poll.

Mr Davis has neither confirmed nor ruled out an early election, only saying that the decision will be made in due time.