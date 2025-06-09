RF sponsors Black Marlins

RF Bank & Trust proudly served as a silver sponsor of the 2025 Black Marlins Swim Meet, held May 24 at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre.

This initiative reinforces RF’s commitment to empowering Bahamian youth through sports, a key pillar in its corporate philanthropy strategy.

The Black Marlins Swim Club, known for cultivating athletic discipline and character in young swimmers, welcomed over 400 athletes from 10 clubs across The Bahamas. Swimmers competed in a range of events, striving for personal bests and national qualifying times.

The event was sanctioned by Bahamas Aquatics, the governing body for competitive swimming in the country.

RF Bank & Trust’s contribution helped support event logistics, facility rentals, and athlete amenities, ensuring a seamless experience for the swimmers, coaches, and spectators.

More than a financial endorsement, RF’s presence at the meet signalled a deeper investment in the future of Bahamian sports and the development of the next generation of national talent.

“Our support of the Black Marlins Invitational is part of our long-term commitment to youth development,” said Rachael Allahar, AVP of Marketing at RF Bank & Trust. “We see sport as a powerful tool for building discipline, confidence, and resilience - traits that align with our values at RF. By investing in young athletes, we are investing in the future of The Bahamas.”

For RF, the connection between sport and personal development goes beyond competition.

The discipline required in training, the persistence in overcoming setbacks, and the grace to win or lose are qualities that transcend the pool and contribute to lifelong success. RF believes that these lessons, instilled at a young age through organized sport, help shape responsible citizens and future leaders.

The Bahamas has a proud history in swimming. From multi-time Olympians to the rising stars training today in local clubs, swimming has become one of the country’s most promising sporting disciplines on the global stage. Yet, behind every elite swimmer is a support system - coaches, parents, and sponsors - who help make dreams possible.

Allan Murray, aquatic director of the Black Marlins and a former Olympian himself, emphasised the importance of these partnerships.

“Having a trusted partner like RF involved in the Black Marlins meet allows us to provide an elevated experience for our swimmers and visiting clubs. It’s not just about medals; it’s about creating the right environment for growth, sportsmanship, and excellence. We are grateful for their support and what it signals to our athletes - that they are seen, valued, and worth the investment.”

By anchoring their community engagement in purpose and action, RF Bank & Trust aims to be more than a financial institution. The bank wants to be seen as a partner in national development - helping to close opportunity gaps, amplify talent, and celebrate excellence wherever it is found.