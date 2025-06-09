Senior baseball nationals to ‘pitch off’ this Friday

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Baseball Association is gearing up for its Brice Newball Foundation 2025 Andre Rodgers Senior National Baseball Championships at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The championships will comprise of six teams competing in the under-16 division and four teams in the under-23 division with games played from Friday to Sunday.

However, BBA secretary general Theodore Sweeting said there are a few games that will be played at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex as they try to get all of the games completed in the three-day window.

The tournament, which is being held this year in honour of legendary former player turned coach Fred “Papa” Smith, will feature teams from the Commonwealth Baseball League (CBL), Freedom Farm Baseball League (FFBL), Ed Armbrister Baseball League (EABL), Grand Bahama Little League (GBLL), Legacy Baseball League (Legacy), Abco Youth Baseball League (AYBSL) and the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN).

“The Commonwealth Baseball League are the defending champions from the under-23 division and they will be back to try to see if they can repeat,” Sweeting said.

“And you have the return of JBLN in the under-16. I think that’s their strongest division. But we also have Freedom Farm, who is upset that they didn’t win. So they will be the ones to challenge to take back their drowns in both divisions.”

With the GBLL and Legacy both coming in from Grand Bahama and the ABYSSAL adding to the mix from Abaco, Sweeting said it should be a very interesting weekend for baseball.

All of the divisions will be played in a round robin format, which will enable all of the teams to participate.

Additionally, Sweeting said there will also be a college showcase on DSaturday from 8:30-11:30 am where the eligible college players will get a chance to display their skills in front of the visiting scouts.

“We are delighted to afford all of these young men, whether they are in high school or college, the opportunity to play baseball,” Sweeting said.

“A lot of the players are a part of the national programme and they play in the =varuous leagues, so the nationals gives them an opportunity to compete against each other for the bragging rights. So we are looking forward to having a very successful event.”

Sweeting said they are delighted to have the Island Luck as their major sponsors and they have provided an atmosphere for the players and the fans that will be second to none.

Of course, he noted that the BBA is extremely pleased to be h=able to stage this year’s nationals in honor of Smith, who continues to make his contribution to the game of baseball.

Smith is expected to be honored during the official opening ceremonies on Friday at 7 pm at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

Here’s a look at the schedule of games on tap for the weekend:

Friday’s schedule

8 am FFBL vs CBL (U-23).

9:45 am EABL vs JBLN (U-16).

11 am FFBL vs GBLL (U-16 at BH).

11:30 am EABL vs JBLN (U-23).

1:15 pm JBLN vs GBLL (U-16 BH).

3 pm EABL vs CBL (U-23).

3 pm EABL vs FFBL (U-16 BH).

4:45 pm AYBSL vs GBLL U-16).

5 pm EABL vds Legacy (U-16 BH).

7 pm Opening Ceremonies.

7:30 pm FFBL vs JBLN (U-16).

9:!5 pm FFBL vs JBLN (U-23).

Saturday’s schedule

8:30-11:30 am - College showcase.

Noon JBLN vs AYBSL (U-16).

1:45 pm GBLL vs Legacy (U-16).

3:30 pm AYBSL vs EABL (U-16).

5:15 pm CBL vs JBLN (U-23).

7:15 pm FFBL vs EABL (U-23).

Sunday’s schedule

8:30 am FF BL vs AYBSL (U-16).

10:15 am GBLL vs EABL (U-16).

Noon Legacy vs JBLN (U-16).

1:45 pm Bronze medal game (U-16).

3:30 pm Bronze medal game (U-23).

5:15 pm Gold medal game (U-16).

