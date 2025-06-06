Thousands march on Labour Day

Thousands of Bahamian workers took to the streets in solidarity for the 2025 Labour Day parade held in New Providence.

The parade route started at Windsor Park traveling to Bay Street and Arawak Cay.

Large numbers of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters marched in party paraphernalia.

PLP officials previously announced plans to launch their election campaign on Labour Day.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis defending the PLP’s presence amid claims of politicisation by emphasising the inclusiveness of Labour Day.

“The FNM marches on Labour Day. The PLP marches on Labour Day and the fact that the PLP has more workers marching with them don't make it us politicising it. PLPs are workers. FNMs are workers,” he said.

“It belongs, as I said, every day, rightfully so, then always, to the working people of this country. So working PLPs march.”

He added the day is in honour and celebration of Bahamian workers, whose daily “toil is the life blood of our nation”.

He said: “Labour Day is your day, and they set aside to acknowledge respect and lift up the immense contributions you make every day to the progress and the prosperity of The Bahamas.

The Free National Movement (FNM) also participated in the parade, with members dressed in the national colours instead of the party’s red, white, and blue.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard said their decision not to march in overtly political fashion was in honour of requests from labour leaders and the family of the late Sir Randol Fawkes.

“We want to say to all of the workers in The Bahamas, no matter what type of job you have, every single job has dignity whether you work at McDonald's, whether you are a fisher or a farmer, whether you are a poet or an actor. Whatever your occupation is, your occupation has dignity.

“So one cannot say out of one side of your mouth that you respect labour or on the other side of your mouth, you seek to denigrate certain occupations.”

Also remembered were Dianne Gray-Ferguson, Tami Williams-Gibson, Kathleen Rodgers-Fernander, and Tabitha Bethel-Haye. The four women were killed in the 2018 Labour Day when a Ford F-150 truck ploughed into the Labour Day parade.