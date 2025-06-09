Twin sister sprinter Joanna making her presence felt

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TWIN sister Joanna Miller, with aspirations to one day represent The Bahamas at the Olympic Games, had another phenomenal year as a sprinter at Tallulah Falls.

In concluding her season at the GIAA State Track and Field Championships - Class AA, AAA at the Strong Rock Christian School in Locust, Grove, Georgia last month, she ran a personal best of 26.10 seconds to win the 200m with Hadley Stewart of Stratford Academy in 26.14. It was a contrasting difference for Miller, who ended up seventh in the 100m PR of 12.68 as she watched Morgan Davis of George win her PR of 12.68.

The 15-year-old Miller also ran the 400m where she placed fourth in 1:01.91 with Makayla Richardson of Westfield taking the tape in 1:00.26.

Miller ended the meet by anchoring Tallulah Falls’ girls 4 x 100m relay team of Carlota Martinez, Jace Ibermere and Sophia Williams-Angmor to victory in 51.02, just ahead of Stratford Academy, who did 51.04.

Prior to that, Miller also participated in the regional championships where she won the 100, 200 and 400m, while running on their winning 4 x 100m relay team and third on the 4 x 400m relay.

Home for the summer, Miller said she was thrilled about her performances, especially in the 200m which she considers to be her specialty over the 400m. “I think it was a good season for me, mostly at the end, but not the beginning,” Miller said. “I had some good performances at the regional and state championships.”

She competes along with her twin brother, Jordan, who also competes in track as a 400m specialist and will be playing baseball.

“It’s a lot of fun. He was on the track team my first year and we had a lot of fun competing together,” said Miller of her twin. “They treat us the same.”

With the season behind her, Miller, one of several Bahamians attending Tallulah Falls, said that when she returns to enter grade 11 in August, she’s expected to start playing softball.

“I’m trying for first base, but I haven’t played yet,” she said. I will have to wait until I go back to school to see how it will work out. It’s going to be interesting because I will be competing against players who are older than me.

“It could be intimidating, but when I get to that point, I take the time to pray and ask God to take that fear away from me. I hope to do that when I go to try out for the team.”

Miller, as a former student of South Haven Christian Academy on Gladstone Road, said she’s also looking forward to the continuation of her track career.

“I’m hoping that I can break some more school records and I get to compete at a higher level,” said Miller, who is aiming to secure an athletic scholarship to a prominent college or university when she’s done in two years.

Since she returned home, Miller has been working with her aunt Cherly at Beyond Flags for a summer gig, but she intends to start training for her return to competition.

Miller, whose ultimate goal is to compete at the Olympics, is the daughter of Rickcardo and Dan Miller and she has an older brother, Joel, who plays baseball in college in Georgia as well.