IVOINE INGRAHAM: Mental health should be given top priority

By Ivoine Ingraham

The ignorance of some Bahamians about mental health is the reason why the reality has not been given the kind of importance, attention and urgency it desperately needs. The stigma attached to the sickness that is rampant and prevalent in most families prevents people from seeking or getting help. It even stops the family from assisting, thus delaying or avoiding the need for help.

It’s my firm belief that mental conditions are as common as the flu, affecting us all regardless of our socioeconomic status, academic achievements, religious beliefs, gender, or the colour of our skin. This universality of mental health issues should make us feel more connected and understood, knowing that we’re not alone in our struggles.

I would unreservedly and unashamedly confess that in the early eighties, I found myself in the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), a leading mental health facility in The Bahamas, because of many experiences that took up residence in the recess of my mind. SRC, a place of healing and support, helped me rise from the dungeon of drug abuse, which gave me a new appreciation of this precious life. The doors of progress were closed, but my visit to SRC opened doors that I never knew existed. I am eternally grateful for the experiences and the priceless support I received during my time there. Not everyone has the opportunity to benefit from such a comprehensive mental health facility like SRC.

I must say that my stay in Sandilands taught me that no one, nor any family, is off limits. There were people from every profession, neighbourhood, island, religion, family, influential or otherwise as patients. Of course, the families of the patients did everything to disguise who they were and would die a thousand deaths if the classified information about their loved ones became public.

Rum is a drug; it alters the mind, and many lives are lost because of it!

The fashionable extreme consumption of alcohol and full acceptance by the country at large has been one of the most determining factors in the deterioration of the minds of many. It’s cute to attend the most innocent function where everyone drowned in rum. Supposedly, intelligent people see nothing wrong with becoming inebriated, unable to drive or even recognise loved ones. It’s our culture to celebrate everything washed in rum. We do it to ourselves! A family get-together cannot be successful unless there is competition, becoming cross-eyed to see who can drink the most rum. It’s customary for men to visit the ‘watering hole’ every day before retiring at home.

Any family can experience mental challenges. Many things could cause inconsistencies; therefore, due to the stigma, necessary help is not provided. The family hides their cognitive difficulties, causing the sickness to get progressively worse. Testimonies revealed that they were kept in rooms in their homes, where they were not allowed to interact with other family members.

The ignorance of Bahamians about mental health has compounded the problem. But the reality is mental illness is everywhere, in more places than one would imagine, which underscores the urgent need for societal change and a collective effort to raise awareness and support those in need. This realisation should motivate us to work towards a more understanding and supportive society.

The strain on the mind can come from heredity, pressure at home, work, religion, relationships, responsibilities, peer pressure, and finances, as well as self-inflicted pressure from raising our expectations and comparing ourselves to others when we fail to meet the standards set by others.

Enormous pressure can come from feeling inadequate in education and sex life and pressure from parents who would love for us to correct all of the mistakes that they made, so they pressure us to be what they want rather than what we want for ourselves.

On the job, a supervisor can cause unnecessary duress to an individual by insisting that the performance is never satisfactory enough. Every day, a familiar playbook of unrealistic expectations, constant criticism, and a lack of support drives a wedge that is not conducive to productivity, which can lead to unusual behaviour such as increased irritability, decreased productivity, or even absenteeism due to disrespect. The atmosphere should be characterised by mutual respect, fostering a pleasant and harmonious work environment.

The educational system is designed to pressure students into achieving an A to the extent that their best effort is often dismissed and classified as a failure. This playbook has killed many spirits because we all know that good memory is the only measuring stick. An A does not mean that the student is knowledgeable about life survival skills.

The measuring stick can cause some to feel inadequate or less than others, and the system celebrates the high flyers while discarding the low achievers. Of course, we already know that in real life, many individuals with no academic qualifications are highly successful. Yes, some guidelines may be attained in the classroom, yet no one is deemed a failure if they don’t get a passing mark.

Parents’ method of communication will be positive if there is no evidence of an advantage being taken for the child, using primitive tactics of physical abuse on a child who is recording that experience. The adage of ‘sparing the rod from spoiling the child’ cannot be justified if the child ends up in intensive care. No parent can say they love their children when they use a piece of two-by-four or a piece of electric wire plaited. This kind of experience stays in the child’s mind, causing long-term psychological trauma, a classic example of mental breakdown for a parent to resort to torture. These behaviours contribute to unusual behaviour stemming from the current experience that stays in the subconscious.

Much is expected in relationships, but there is no gauge to determine if genuineness is present, so manipulation takes over. Undue stress is experienced because the real game plan is exploitation. People who feel uncomfortable in their spirit sometimes ‘lose it’ due to the confusion. And because there is so much shame from the deterioration of their mental states, there is no conversation, especially with strangers.

The seriousness of our mental state is not high enough on the totem pole. Many professions should be more aware of the mental state of their employees. Teachers who make a lasting impression on our children, especially during their formative years, should be thoroughly evaluated for their mental state. Rigorous tests by psychiatrists and psychologists to assess whether teachers are physically, mentally, and psychologically fit. These people are pouring themselves into our children; what happens if they have a “loose screw”. Ensuring the mental fitness of these professionals is crucial for the safety and well-being of our children.

Police, prison, and immigration officers, without a doubt, must undergo a rigorous screening process before entering the force and receive yearly evaluations during their tenure. The reason is simply that the pressures of the job and the myriad circumstances that warrant split-second decisions could be the difference between life and death; evaluations must be conducted with particular care because they involve the use of loaded weapons. A sound mind is the determining factor of what happens under pressure. This is necessary to protect the officer and the culprit. A sober mind is paramount.

The individuals who act on our behalf and make decisions that affect the entire country must be rational and responsible. The first thing that should happen when anyone is vying to be a candidate for parliament is that they have all of their faculties. There are several examples where behaviours have been questioned.

Just as an athlete must undergo a rigorous screening before being eligible, everyone who enters public life should also undergo the same scrutiny.

Moving through the streets of Nassau, it is easy to conclude that there is a serious problem. We’re less tolerant of each other; we easily “fly off the handle”, disrespect each other, and say the nastiest things about anyone, most of which are untrue. That is a serious mental health problem.

We scream at each other and find it challenging these days to have a healthy discussion with contrasting points of view. These are all signs that our mental state is unhealthy. What happened to the mild-mannered, even-tempered, calm disposition, listening to people’s opinions and then offering your own? Is there an argument for everything?

Since no one has a monopoly on common sense, we should all strive to practice self-calming techniques, listen to differing points of view, and respond respectfully.

Are we kind to people who are down on their luck?

The sad thing is, since we are not sure how and why people let go of the rope, are we empathetic with the people who show visible signs of mental stress publicly? We pass them on the street and do precious little to help. We scorn these people because we cannot see ourselves in their state; for the most part, we are heartless.

What happens to the churchgoers who drive past the street people on their way to church and then to a scrumptious Sunday meal, ignoring their needs entirely? My mind flashes to a gentleman lying on the ground at the corner of Lewis and Market Streets and on the sidewalk on Shirley Street, in front of Princess Margaret Hospital, with tourists passing by every day on the way to the world-famous Sixty-six Steps. Somebody must care!

Is the red tape being removed when it comes to admitting someone who urgently needs professional help? A compassionate state is obligated to help all the agencies that should be looking out for people with mental health needs.

Facing reality, the line between sanity and insanity is invisible; it takes nothing for us to cross it. We should be sensitive to one another.