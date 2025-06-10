FACING REALITY: Qualifications does not mean qualified

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

Throughout our lives, we’ve been part of an unjust system that perpetuates a divide where those with power are given preferential treatment while the rest are left out. This system, which raises a crucial question: is a qualification truly the best measure of understanding, or is it a privilege reserved for those who can afford it, is a stark reminder of the inequality that persists in our society. This injustice, which should not be tolerated, demands immediate and radical change.

Only white-collar professions are given any respect, but blue-collar professions, such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, and those involving manual labour, are often frowned upon. These are the professions that keep our society running, yet they are not given the same level of recognition as those that require academic qualifications. Let’s not forget the crucial roles of farmers, factory workers, and other skilled labourers who contribute significantly to our society.

Looking back at history, we remember a time when education was a luxury, a privilege denied to the less fortunate. Some of us went to school, and many of us were forced to go to work early. The old system made it nearly impossible for the underprivileged to break through. Yet, there were those who, against all odds, managed to rise to the top, their resilience and determination serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for us all.

The divide in education led to a loss of self-esteem among those who couldn’t afford private schools, perpetuating a sense of inferiority complex. Private and privilege have been intertwined, even though that was not entirely true.

Indeed, we can find many examples of students who came from the bottom rung of the ladder and went on to excel, no matter the obstacles. Therefore, having academic qualifications does not and should not give anyone an advantage, nor should a person who has been on the job and acquired a wealth of knowledge be at a disadvantage.

Therefore, to achieve a certain mindset or conformity, college degrees were used as the yardstick to determine who would be hired and who would not. This process, often referred to as “brainwashing”, was not a literal process but a figurative one, where societal norms and expectations were reinforced through the education system, thereby perpetuating the societal divide. This game plan is played out on many fronts. Who would be approved by the bank, and who would be allowed to live in certain areas? It also selected who could join specific organisations who were not eligible.

So, attending college has been the method used to reveal what was there and who was not—hats off to those who were disciplined enough to pursue higher learning. Life would eventually prove that many who were given preferential treatment due to socioeconomic advantages would secure better jobs. However, as life ultimately showed, people with degrees are not always the wisest.

In the civil service, the people who do the work are those who have been trained, and many who come with degrees and an attitude are oblivious to the work. Those with degrees often believe that they should be ceremoniously given top jobs with top pay, regardless of their lack of experience. However, there are also many complaints from individuals who do not want to return home because they are not being paid commensurate with their qualifications.

Today, we witness numerous instances where individuals exploit the system to obtain degrees they don’t deserve. With the right connections, such as influential family members or friends, one can manipulate the system and get a bachelor’s degree with little knowledge. Many have acquired several degrees at a rapid pace, enabling them to pressure the system for higher pay. This is evident in cases where individuals with powerful connections secure admission to prestigious universities or obtain degrees online without meeting academic standards.

One often looks in many areas of the public and private sectors and experiences co-workers who cannot spell simple words or reason sufficiently to help solve a simple problem. It is also shameful that in some jobs, the supervisor knows less than their subordinates.

It is disconcerting how an employer can hire a college graduate whom an employee must train to supervise them. It is too commonplace for pressure on subordinate employees to be used as a means of threatening compliance. Strangely, the old measuring stick used to hire only reveals that people with the most degrees and who brag about attending Ivy League colleges do not necessarily produce the best results.

We have numerous examples of individuals in current jobs, particularly in the government, being paid top dollar despite academic qualifications, yet they are not meeting expectations.

The hiring practices that apply enormous pressure to our young adults to hold a truckload of degrees are only in place so that they can cherry-pick who they would hire, and many times, they pick a friend or family member who comes in under the radar. This nepotistic approach to hiring not only undermines the merit-based system but also perpetuates inequality and limits opportunities for those who are not part of the inner circle.

We must find another way of determining who is the best and who can be trained. We all know that qualifications do not necessarily mean one is qualified because they must be inextricably linked to capability. However, the potential for a more equitable system, where capability is the primary measure of qualification, should inspire hope and determination in us all.

The morale in the workplace can be significantly higher if employees are paid according to their performance rather than their qualifications. It is no secret that people with big titles and walls covered with certificates are not necessarily high achievers. Instead of rewarding titles and qualifications, we should consider a system where pay is directly linked to performance. This would not only motivate employees to perform better but also ensure that those who do the work are the ones who are rewarded.

The government is a great place to start; promotions are not given based on performance but instead on who knows the senior people. This is no joke, but the potential for better service is excellent, morale is high, and productivity is even higher when the staff is satisfied. Many are being paid for doing nothing, which significantly impacts the morale of those who are working hard.

The propensity to have a “government job”, for the most part, has nothing to do with them wanting to contribute to nation-building. They want the job because they believe they can get away with inferior behaviour, such as arriving late to work, using their cell phone all day, taking early lunch breaks, leaving work early, doing nothing, and still getting paid. This perception is a reality for some, who believe they can get paid for doing nothing, which is what drives people to seek employment with the government.

The career civil servant who goes beyond the call of duty is becoming extinct. The group working for the betterment of the country is retiring at a rate not commensurate with the number of patriots being replaced. This crew is not comprised of graduates from Yale and Harvard but rather those who came up through the ranks, learned their craft, perfected it, and took pride in their execution. This crew was trained on the job. They are our best sons and daughters.

The most excellent qualifications are the experience gained on the job; a university cannot provide that. This crew enjoy their work and produce without any of the modern tools we have today. They are the same people who are forced to train university graduates who are paid more than they are. This is not right, and there must be a happy medium that can be struck for those retiring to feel like they’re not taken advantage of in the end.

Indeed, many individuals employed in government for decades may not be working and may not be qualified, which should not prevent a skilled and qualified employee who goes beyond the call of duty from receiving their just reward. That also is just not right.

Having numerous qualifications does not necessarily translate to being able to adapt or perform effectively. So, while there are expectations from holders of various degrees, how do we justify why those who have been doing the work for all these years are still unable to receive half of the salary, including training others?

The playing field is never going to level, but it is disheartening and disrespectful for anyone to believe that the employees who have been keeping the boat afloat should accept less than they deserve.

Therefore, those who concluded that people with the highest qualifications should be paid handsomely, how much should the people doing all the work be paid? There are many instances of people who scream out their qualifications before they introduce themselves, and these individuals are often challenged by the simplest chore of filling out an employment application.

Facing reality, this reasoning came from a “dropout”, as I never failed any BJC, BGCSE, or XYZ examinations because I never took one. I became a computer programmer, Air Traffic Controller, Control Room Operator, Lecturer at Continued Education at COB, and Instructor at BTVI. So forgive me because the geniuses on paper do not believe no one else has any sense.

Not having academic qualifications should not mean you have an inferior mind, nor does having all the qualifications in the world mean that you are superior and should be given preferential treatment.

Believe that you are smart, but don’t believe everyone is dumb.