Fire damages Christ the King Anglican Church

A FIRE tore through Christ the King Anglican Church in Ridgeland Park West on Sunday night, severely damaging one section of the building and leaving the remainder coated in soot and smoke.

Superintendent Quincy McGregor told The Tribune that Fire Services received the report at

approximately 10.55pm.

Upon arrival, crews found flames confined to the south-eastern section of the church. The cause remains under investigation.

A video obtained by The Tribune shows the aftermath and includes an account from one of the church servers, who had returned to retrieve his grandmother’s hymn book.

When he opened the door, he was met by thick smoke and zero visibility inside the sanctuary.

Three fire trucks responded to the scene.

Footage shows the church’s clerical office in ruins, with a large hole punched through the roof.

The sacristy also sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

Water pooled along a hallway floor, and several areas will require deep cleaning and floor replacement.

The pantry and the servers’ robing area were among the worst-hit, believed to be the fire’s point of origin. The rooms were blackened, with walls torn apart and piles of charred debris left behind.

The video further noted that the church would need to initiate immediate repairs, with plans underway to reorganise or rebuild key sections of the facility.