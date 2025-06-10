Is the ‘veil of secrecy’ lifted yet?

IT is very clear – indeed, it has been clear for some time – that no matter what words this administration may say about the importance of transparency and accountability, its actions are very different.

As we noted in this column last week, the government of Philip “Brave” Davis continues to show nothing more than lip service, and barely even that, to the concept of freedom of information.

For the second year in a row, the budget allocated to implementation of the Freedom of Information Act is just $140,000 – far less than what would be needed to make meaningful progress on giving people access to information.

This time, however, Mr Davis is pouring scorn on top of that meagre allocation, dismissing the importance of such legislation and indeed contradicting what the law itself would allow.

He said: “It doesn’t make available matters that’s not already available to the public, right?”

Well, actually, as Mr Davis well knows, one would imagine, it grants Bahamians and residents the right to request information held by public bodies, outlines procedures for requesting information and includes mechanisms for appeal in cases of denial.

Then there is the much vaunted anti-corruption committee that was this government’s solution in the face of calls for a commission of inquiry to deal with allegations arising from a US indictment that named Bahamians as part of a wide-ranging cocaine smuggling ring and saw serving officers in the ranks of the police and defence force named or arrested.

Instead, there was the independent commissions bill, which would have oversight and an independent commissioner able to investigate misconduct.

What budget did that get? $30,000.

Barely enough to put a sign on an office and letterheads on paper.

How about the Ombudsman office, there to ensure government accountability?

Budget? $39,890. Will that even pay for someone to take your call?

Add to that the continuing lack of respect for the law already in place with regard to public disclosures by parliamentarians – we still know next to nothing about this year’s declarations

long after the deadline – and the pattern is clear. When it comes to transparency and accountability, this government is not interested.

A reminder, by the way, who it was that put the pressure on this administration with regard to delivering transparency – it was Mr Davis himself.

In his very first speech as prime minister, he said: “I also commit to lifting the veil of secrecy on that which has gone before us, so that all of the arrangements under which we have to live are transparent, and those who authored them are accountable.”

As it says in Matthew 7:16, “You will know them by their fruits.”

Transparency and accountability are rotting on the vine.