It’s destination China for Riley

BAHAMIAN student Riley Symonette is preparing to begin his studies at UWC Changshu in China, becoming one of a growing number of young Bahamians choosing to pursue education in Asia. To celebrate the milestone, Riley and his family were hosted by Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, at the Chinese Embassy.

Ambassador Yan congratulated Riley on his acceptance, highlighting China’s expanding role as a global education destination. She encouraged him to immerse himself in Chinese culture and serve as a messenger of China-Bahamas friendship.

Riley, accompanied by his mother and grandmother, expressed sincere gratitude for the Embassy’s support. He shared that turning down offers from US universities to study in China was a carefully considered and meaningful decision.

Riley’s journey reflects the broader growth in China-Bahamas educational ties. Each year, China offers scholarships and training opportunities to young Bahamians, with nearly 50 individuals traveling to China so far in 2024 alone. These initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to deepen cultural exchange and build lasting people-to-people connections.

Applications for Chinese government scholarships typically open in November and close by March, with opportunities covering full tuition, housing, and living expenses. The Chinese Embassy also organises educational trips and student summer camps, including one this August for students from San Pedro International School.