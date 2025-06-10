Laroda: Disturbing rise in cases of mothers prostituting their daughters

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Social Services is reporting a disturbing rise in cases of mothers prostituting their daughters — some as young as 14 — in exchange for money to pay household bills, according to Minister Myles Laroda.

While no official statistics were provided, Mr Laroda said victims are typically between 14 and 16 years old.

“Lives are being destroyed before they begin to live them,” he said during his budget contribution in the House of Assembly on Thursday.

“While the age of consent is 16, using a minor for the sexual gratification of an adult constitutes prostitution and rape, which are criminal offences and should be reported to the police.”

He urged anyone with knowledge of such cases to contact the ministry’s hotline at 711 or report the matter to police.

He also highlighted a series of other troubling trends, including a rise in juvenile delinquency, primarily driven by serious behavioural issues. He said data from the Child Protection Unit identifies neglect, largely due to poor parental supervision, as the most prevalent form of abuse.

Another persistent issue is the failure of many fathers to provide child maintenance.

“Usually, lack of child support and lack of child involvement, go hand-in-hand,” he said. “This is another contributing factor to juvenile delinquency.

Fathers, you play a key role in your child’s development. Therefore, I implore you to take your responsibilities seriously.”

On domestic violence, Mr Laroda confirmed that referrals continue to pour in from victims fleeing abusive households, underscoring the pressing need for more shelter space. While some

temporary accommodation is being provided, he admitted it is not enough to meet the growing demand.

The ministry plans to partner with police on a one-stop-shop initiative to better support victims and help them rebuild their lives.

Despite widespread reports of child abuse, domestic violence, and shelter shortages, Mr Laroda provided no update on the long-stalled implementation of the Protection Against Violence Bill. Passed over a year ago, the legislation mandates the formation of a commission to support victims, aid police in cases of limited cooperation, and develop a national strategy for violence prevention.

To date, the commission has not been established, and the government has offered few updates, prompting criticism from local advocacy groups and members of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee (PHRC).

PHRC deputy chair Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis acknowledged the delay last month and expressed hope that the committee’s involvement would help move the process forward.

Mr Laroda noted that demand for social assistance, including shelter, remains high. He admitted officials are sometimes forced to turn people away due to lack of space.

He also revealed that the number of children in state-run shelters has grown significantly over the past year, though he did not provide specific figures. While women remain the majority of applicants, there has been a noticeable rise in men and unemployed individuals seeking help.

“I therefore appeal to corporate Bahamas and faith-based organizations to make long-term investments in such ventures,” he said. “While seasonal giveaways and similar goodwill projects are important and greatly appreciated, there should be a focus on sustainable and permanent solutions to address homelessness and housing insecurity.”

He said plans are underway for a nationwide survey to determine the scale of homelessness in The Bahamas.

Mr Laroda also pointed to the launch of the annual National Women’s Symposium, which attracted between 700 and 1,000 participants and featured 40 exhibits. He said the event included an educational forum on the Protection Against Violence Act, where stakeholders, survivors, and victims shared candid insights and proposed solutions to the challenges facing women in the country.