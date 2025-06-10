Man dies in fall from tree but foul play not ruled out

A MAN has died after falling from a tree at a residence in the Baillou Hill Road area.

Yesterday afternoon, shortly before 4pm, police received a report of a man on the ground in a yard appearing to be lifeless.

Officers arrived at the scene, and emergency medical personnel confirmed there were no signs of life.

The man was not a resident of the property, and was said to be in his 40s.

Officers at the scene said that residents had said the man was in the tree about 20ft high and fell, hitting the ground and collapsing.

Police advised anyone getting fruit from trees to “make sure it was safe”.

Officers said they had limited information so at this stage were not ruling out foul play and were also not ruling out the possibility that electric wires may have played a role.

Inspector Gerard Culmer said: “We are awaiting an autopsy so I don’t want to guess or assume what happened.”