Nurses union ousts chief - and police called over property

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Nurses Union executives have declared that president Muriel Lightbourn is no longer a member of the union, accusing her of violating the union’s constitution, refusing to return property, and bypassing internal governance protocols.

“The public is therefore notified that Ms Muriel Lightbourn is no longer a member of the Bahamas Nurses Union and is not authorised to transact any business on the union’s behalf,” said BNU secretary general Shavonne Brennen in a joint statement supported by vice president Shenique Cox, assistant treasurer Maria Smith, and trustees Judyann Johnson and Alicia Farquharson.

The declaration follows months of internal strife over Ms Lightbourn’s leadership, a conflict that led to legal threats, the suspension of two BNU officials, and members changing the locks at the union’s headquarters.

Police were sent to Ms Lightbourn’s home yesterday to retrieve union assets.

Union executives allege Ms Lightbourn failed to pay union dues for more than two years, a direct constitutional breach disqualifying her from membership. They claim she made no effort to rectify her standing through re-admission procedures.

Ms Brennen said the union’s constitution allows for reinstatement with a majority board vote and payment of a re-admission fee. “She made no attempt to do so,” she added.

Executives also raised red flags about the union’s financial health. Ms Smith warned the BNU risks deregistration due to its failure to file the required financial returns for 2023 and 2024.

She claimed there has been a lack of transparency and accountability under Ms Lightbourn’s leadership.

“To date, we, as an executive, are unaware of the financial state of this union,” Ms Smith said.

“When we ask questions about it, it’s like nobody is answering and we’re not supposed to have the information.”

She alleged that significant funds were spent without board approval and that no monthly financial reports have been submitted since 2023. An annual audit was returned with “inconsistencies”, according to Ms Smith, who said plans to clarify the report were thwarted when Ms Lightbourn allegedly told the auditor she was the only one authorised to receive it.

Ms Lightbourn has denied the claim. “I never instructed the auditor to report solely to me,” she said, adding that financial meetings were held and two audits were conducted but not returned to her by the executive team.

In response to her removal, Ms Lightbourn called the allegations “disingenuous”, dismissed the claims as part of a longstanding vendetta, and insisted she remains the union’s president. “They would’ve done everything in the book to me,” she said. “I’ve never said a mumbling word to any of them. I went through it. I addressed my membership and all the accusations they’re having; I addressed the membership on it.”

She also questioned the timing of the dues allegation, saying: “If I did not pay the dues for 22 months, why are you bringing this up now?”

Tensions have been fueled further by internal accusations that Ms Lightbourn unilaterally raised salaries for herself and two others, while ending stipends for other members.

Ms Lightbourn rejected the salary claims as “deceitful”, explaining that her contract included allowances and that only one approved stipend increase was granted to the second vice president in Grand Bahama.

Nurse Johnson said: “I believe personally that she’s segregated the nurses. So, the relationship with the said president at the time and her executive was very estranged.”

Executives also accused Ms Lightbourn of failing to advocate for nurses on unresolved matters, such as unpaid transportation mileage allowances owed to nurses in Grand Bahama and the Department of Public Health.

The executive team claims Ms Lightbourn’s suspension of two board members was motivated by personal grievance. Ms Lightbourn maintains the action was valid, asserting one suspended officer had submitted fraudulent resolutions.

Ms Brennen, one of the suspended members, countered that the suspension process was unconstitutional. She argued Ms Lightbourn

lacked standing as a nonfinancial member and said the vote count failed to meet the two-thirds requirement.

“A non-member cannot suspend or expel a financial member or make any decisions,” she said. “And also the votes that was carried, according to her, for the suspension for both myself and the first vice president, were not enough based off the constitution.”

Executives are demanding the immediate return of all union property in Ms Lightbourn’s possession, including two vehicles, outstanding Christmas vouchers, trophies, and other assets.

They presented The Tribune with an April letter instructing her to vacate the office and return union items.

Police who visited Ms Lightbourn’s home yesterday were reportedly told they could not retrieve the property without a court order.