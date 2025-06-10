Politics in the spotlight - but thousands on Labour march

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THIS year’s Labour Day parade in New Providence drew thousands of workers and union members — but also sparked renewed debate about the role of political parties in what is traditionally a celebration of workers’ rights.

While both major parties participated, the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) highly visible showing, complete with party shirts, chants of “We are ready for war,” and a structured march led by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, was viewed by some as overly political.

In contrast, the Free National Movement (FNM) opted for a toned-down approach. Party members wore national colours rather than party paraphernalia.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard said this choice respected requests from labour leaders and the family of the late Sir Randol Fawkes, who pioneered Labour Day in The Bahamas.

The difference in presentation brought partisan tensions to the fore, despite efforts by some officials to emphasise unity.

Defending the PLP’s participation, Mr Davis told attendees: “I make no apology, no apology for marching with workers, nor for my party marching alongside the workers of The Bahamas.”

He argued that Labour Day belongs to all Bahamian workers, regardless of political affiliation: “PLPs are workers. FNMs are workers. Labour Day belongs to the working people of this country.”

Mr Pintard used his remarks to emphasise inclusivity and dignity across all professions.

He also reiterated the FNM’s call for 80 percent local employment in foreign investment deals, promising that under his leadership, workers would not be “intimidated” based on political leanings or displaced by retirees returning to senior government posts.

Following the parade, Mr Davis switched from a PLP shirt to a neutral top to deliver his formal address, though he was later seen wearing party colours again at a birthday celebration nearby. He cited recent worker-friendly reforms, including the increase to minimum wage and efforts to reduce foreign labour dependency.

He also acknowledged the absence of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which boycotted the parade, and extended an “open hand of dialogue” to its leadership.

“I hear your concerns, I respect your position,” he said. “Our differences can strengthen us if we allow them to bring clarity and conviction to our shared purpose.”

TUC president Obie Ferguson previously told The Tribune the boycott was not political but rooted in frustration over stalled progress. He said the government had fulfilled fewer than ten percent of the promises in a signed MOU, calling it evidence of ongoing neglect.

Despite the boycott, some TUC affiliates still marched. Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle

Wilson said he respected the TUC’s stance but believed the day ultimately belongs to the people.

“Labour Day is for the people,” he said. “Even though we have a leader in the TUC, I still have my own opinion. I still have my own views.”

BNATUC president Belinda Wilson also participated, though her involvement followed tensions with the PLP. She had earlier asked the party to remove her image from a Labour Day flyer. The PLP denied producing the flyer, but party chairman Fred Mitchell later posted a separate image with the caption “Shut up and March.” Mrs Wilson responded: “Well, I’m gonna march, but Belinda Wilson will also speak.”

Mrs Wilson said the incident didn’t affect the overall significance of the event, calling it an important day to honour workers and celebrate Sir Randol Fawkes’ legacy.

Present at the ceremony were Fawkes’ son, Dave, and his granddaughter. Mr Fawkes welcomed the political energy the day stirred, calling it a natural extension of his father’s legacy.

“Sir Randol said any publicity is good. The PLP and labour have intertwined over the years. You cannot have labour change without political change,” he said.

“He fought for one man, one vote, majority rule, women’s rights. All these would not have happened without political change.”

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, who wore a non-partisan shirt designed by Industrial Tribunal president Indira Francis, used her speech to highlight progress under the current administration.

She said 56 union agreements have been signed in the last three years, delivering over $40m in benefits to workers.

She rejected claims of government inaction, saying: “Now don’t say that you want to speak to the unions when you push them away from the table the years previous.”

Additional details, including salary increases for public servants, will be outlined in her upcoming budget communication.

Despite boycotts and political friction, National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTUB) secretary general Daniel Thompson said the day was ultimately a success.

“Though there was much noise in the market about their non-participation, at least three to four affiliates were present,” he said.

“That speaks volumes of the unity that exists when it comes to issues related to the workers.”