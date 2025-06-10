St John’s students leading the way

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

STUDENTS from St John’s College claimed the top prize in the inaugural RBC Young Leaders 2025 programme with their innovative underground water purification system, earning $15,000 to bring their vision to life.

Their eco-conscious project, designed to provide clean, purified water for both the school and the surrounding community, stood out for its practicality, sustainability, and impact.

The six-member team at St John’s College emphasised water as a basic human necessity and set out to improve access to this critical resource through a green, community-focused approach.

Their win also included special recognition for Best Team Written Proposal, Best Team Oral Presentation, and Most Innovative Proposal.

Students from Temple Christian School secured second place and a $10,000 prize for their self-sustaining greenhouse project, which features a drip irrigation sprinkler system aimed at promoting food security and environmental responsibility.

Temple Christian student Ashleigh Knowles was also recognised with the Best Individual Presenter award for her outstanding delivery and communication skills.

CI Gibson Senior High School rounded out the top three, winning $5,000 for their composting technology project, which utilises an aerated static pile (ASP) system to manage organic waste sustainably.

Held for the first time in The Bahamas, the RBC Young Leaders programme invited five schools to participate in a three-month challenge launched in February.

Students were tasked with developing viable, environmentally and socially impactful projects under the theme “Sustainable Future”.

Alongside their project work, they also gained valuable skills in financial literacy, time management, environmental awareness, and public speaking.

Ericka Rolle, RBC’s managing director and vice president of Personal Banking for The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos, commended the students for their creativity and leadership.

“Our Young Leaders have shown that they are ready to lead the charge,” she said.

“They’ve demonstrated that with determination, creativity, and purpose, they can turn ideas into impactful solutions for their communities and beyond.”

Keynote speaker Amber Turner, environmentalist and sustainability advocate, inspired students to think beyond the present.

“This year’s theme of ‘Sustainable Future’ isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a challenge,” said Ms Turner.

“Sustainability is about fairness and ensuring future generations inherit a world full of opportunity. This leadership starts with you.”