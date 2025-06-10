‘Stop saying D-average’, says Education Minister

By EARYEL BOWLEG

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin has denounced the characterisation of Bahamian youth as “D average,” based solely on national examination results, describing the label as “unfortunate and unfair”.

She urged those perpetuating this “damaging narrative” to “cease and desist immediately”.

Addressing the House of Assembly on Thursday, Mrs Hanna Martin spoke candidly about the complexities facing today’s youth, emphasising the unprecedented social and developmental challenges confronting young people.

“The obligation rests with parents, communities, the church and the state to provide the necessary support and implement policies that help our young people transition safely and wholly into adulthood,” she said.

“We must protect and nurture and place the highest value on our young people. We ourselves must take responsibility for much of the challenges that our children and young people face. Don’t point the finger — look in the mirror.”

Referencing recent research from Harvard University, Mrs Hanna Martin underscored that adolescence is a uniquely vulnerable period. The study, published in Harvard Magazine, explains that teenage brains are still in development. Key regions — especially the frontal lobe, responsible for judgment and planning — are among the last to mature, making adolescents more prone to impulsivity and external influence.

Neurologists behind the study advocate for increased public awareness, arguing that understanding adolescent brain development is critical to helping teens overcome challenges and recognise their potential.

In response to the “D average” narrative, the minister highlighted improved performance in the 2024 Bahamas Junior Certificate

(BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) exams.

Notably, 653 BGCSE candidates earned grades of C or higher in at least five subjects, an increase from 544 in 2023. Meanwhile, 1,009 students attained a minimum of five D grades, up from 901. In core subjects, 431 candidates earned a C or better in Mathematics, English, and Science, up significantly from 303 last year.

For the BJC, results were mixed. While 1,388 students achieved five or more C grades—down slightly from 1,417 in 2023 — those earning at least five D grades rose to 1,948 from 1,945.

However, there was a dip in students earning a C or higher in Mathematics, English, and Science: 1,298 compared to 1,402 the previous year.