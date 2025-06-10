‘Stop saying D-average’, says Education Minister

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin has denounced the characterisation of Bahamian youth as “D average,” based solely on national examination results, describing the label as “unfortunate and unfair”.
She urged those perpetuating this “damaging narrative” to “cease and desist immediately”.
Addressing the House of Assembly on Thursday, Mrs Hanna Martin spoke candidly about the complexities facing today’s youth, emphasising the unprecedented social and developmental challenges confronting young people.
“The obligation rests with parents, communities, the church and the state to provide the necessary support and implement policies that help our young people transition safely and wholly into adulthood,” she said.
“We must protect and nurture and place the highest value on our young people. We ourselves must take responsibility for much of the challenges that our children and young people face. Don’t point the finger — look in the mirror.”
Referencing recent research from Harvard University, Mrs Hanna Martin underscored that adolescence is a uniquely vulnerable period. The study, published in Harvard Magazine, explains that teenage brains are still in development. Key regions — especially the frontal lobe, responsible for judgment and planning — are among the last to mature, making adolescents more prone to impulsivity and external influence.
Neurologists behind the study advocate for increased public awareness, arguing that understanding adolescent brain development is critical to helping teens overcome challenges and recognise their potential.
In response to the “D average” narrative, the minister highlighted improved performance in the 2024 Bahamas Junior Certificate
(BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) exams.
Notably, 653 BGCSE candidates earned grades of C or higher in at least five subjects, an increase from 544 in 2023. Meanwhile, 1,009 students attained a minimum of five D grades, up from 901. In core subjects, 431 candidates earned a C or better in Mathematics, English, and Science, up significantly from 303 last year.
For the BJC, results were mixed. While 1,388 students achieved five or more C grades—down slightly from 1,417 in 2023 — those earning at least five D grades rose to 1,948 from 1,945.
However, there was a dip in students earning a C or higher in Mathematics, English, and Science: 1,298 compared to 1,402 the previous year.
Comments
JokeyJack 13 hours, 14 minutes ago
So, in other words, they are D average but just dont call them that? Leave them alone to grow up and get a job paying low enough that they have to prostitute their daughters?
moncurcool 12 hours, 38 minutes ago
What puzzles me is that the Minister don't want to call then D average, but yet she give statistics talks about how many got subjects with at least a D. So what gives.
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
The MOE Minister is right.
The national results reflect the BEST of the students who actually sign up to take these national exams. It doesn't account for those who don't write any or few exams.
In truth, many students do not even take the required five BJCs much less pass them. Every year, the BEST results are heavily skewed towards the students in the PRIVATE schools who pass most of the exams with QUALITY grades.
Another thing that she isn't telling the public is that in most PUBLIC schools, the kids are taking BJCs all the way up to Grade 12 in the hope of getting five to graduate, while most kids in PRIVATE schools take BJCs in only Grades 7-9. In other words, most public high schools are now teaching more for BJC than for BGCSE.
If the results were actually presented as PUBLIC vs PRIVATE schools, it would be truly embarrassing to MOE. But, the Minister is a QC graduate, so she living in her bubble.
bahamianson 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
In other words, I was unsuccessful in bringing the average up , so let us rebrand the problem. Otherwise, I will not be elected again. Same strategy for the crime problem. They had signs up and realized that they could not cause a decrease in the numbers, so they said it isn’t a political problem, we all should help in the fight.
Sickened 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
Let's call them 'A' students so that they feel they are doing well in school?
hj 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Whatever makes you happy "minister". Let's call them A students. Let's say that the public Bahamian education system is one of the best in the region or maybe in the world. Let's also say that our public schools are so safe,that the police presence there is purely cosmetic. Let's also say that you and your predecessors have done such a stellar job through the years that an international award is long due. Whatever makes you feel happy
JokeyJack 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Once we finalize all of the above cosmetic surgery on education', then we can start on the national debt. LOL
