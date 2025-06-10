Suspect in two shootings to be charged in court today

A man is in police custody and expected to appear in court today in connection with two shootings last week that left one man dead and four others injured.

A police source confirmed the development to The Tribune yesterday.

In Pinewood Gardens, shortly before noon last Monday, officers were alerted to gunfire in the area through ShotSpotter technology. They found a man inside a vehicle along Charles Saunders Highway with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, while two other wounded men arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The violence followed a double shooting in the area the day before.

That incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on Sugar Apple Street, where two men were shot. One of the victims later died in hospital.

Police later arrested three suspects — a 22-year old and two 17-year-olds — in connection with Monday’s shooting. A firearm was also recovered.

One suspect is expected to face court today.