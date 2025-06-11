Fort Charlotte contest heats up as Sears bows out

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL high-profile figures — including a sitting senator and the head of The Bahamas’ top athletic body — are emerging as names being floated for the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) nomination in Fort Charlotte, according to several sources.

Among those whose names are being raised are Barry Griffin, PLP Senator, and Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA).

While speculation about whether Island Luck cofounder and prominent businessman Sebas Bastian could become a contender is mounting in some PLP circles, Mr Bastian did not respond to inquiries from The Tribune to address such reports.

Senator Griffin also declined to discuss his electoral intentions.

Mr Archer, however, acknowledged his deep connection to Fort Charlotte, saying he’s ready to serve if called upon.

“I think that we all bring very different skill sets to the body of politics, and I believe that I am someone who is deeply rooted to the community and people, and I love the work that I do,” he said. “Whether it is for childhood or anywhere else, I believe that I can leave a positive impact on the community.”

Mr Archer was the Free National Movement’s (FNM) candidate for Fort Charlotte in the last general election, a history that adds complexity to his current ambitions. Raised in the constituency, he claims strong familiarity with residents and their needs.

The contest was thrown wide open after long-time Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears formally confirmed he would not seek re-election.

In an address in House of Assembly yesterday, Mr Sears said: “For the past 25 years, I have had the distinct honour of serving the people of Fort Charlotte, a community that welcomed me into their homes and entrusted me with their dreams and aspirations. I thank them sincerely.”

Mr Sears’ political career spans over two decades, having first won the seat for the PLP in 2002. He served as Attorney General and later as Minister of Education, Science and Technology. His leadership ambitions were quashed in 2017 when then-Prime Minister Perry Christie overwhelmingly defeated him. In the Davis administration, he kept a relatively low profile, most recently serving as Minister of Immigration and National Insurance.

As the PLP prepares for a transition in Fort Charlotte, its constituency branch chairman has remained tight-lipped about the nomination process.

On the ground, residents have called for former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr Daniel Johnson to enter the race. While Dr Johnson confirmed receiving such appeals, he clarified that party officials haven’t approached him and is not actively seeking a nomination.

Meanwhile, the opposition FNM appears to be consolidating its efforts behind former Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, who is reportedly building strong support in Fort Charlotte and is seen as the party’s leading contender for the seat.