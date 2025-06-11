Opposition deputy slams Budget surplus ‘gimmick’

By FAY SIMMONS
Tribune Business Reporter
jsimmons@tribunemedia.net
The Opposition’s deputy leader yesterday said the Davis administration is using projected $75.5m Budget surplus for 2025-2026 to “swing” The Bahamas into believing the economy is prosperous.
Shanendon Cartwright, giving his Budget debate contribution in the House of Assembly, said the Davis administration “has the country in a mess” and has created hardships through increased taxes and excessive spending.
“The Prime Minister said recently they are cleaning up our mess, but it is this government that has the country in a mess. Despite their talks, despite their laughter, despite them banging on the tables, despite what they will spend in this debate, they have created heartache and hardships for the Bahamian people. Bahamians are worse off than they were four years ago. Just ask them,” said Mr Cartwright.
“A recent poll found 65 percent of Bahamians feel things are worse than before in the ‘new day’ economy. Over the past four years, the tax burden has increased considerably on the Bahamian people, while the Government has increased spending on travel since they came to office. Their travel bill at the end of the fiscal year, 2025-2026, is $73m to the Bahamian people.”
Mr Cartwright voiced doubts that the Government will be able to meet its surplus target as it is currently behind on the 2024-2025 Budget goals. “The story of the surplus is much more than the fact that the Prime Minister did say in his communication that his government has achieved a Budget surplus. Now, the deputy prime minister came back and said that, you know, budgeted,” said Mr Cartwright.
“While this could only be speculative and a projection, as the Government is running a deficit for the nine months of this fiscal year, they are behind, but yet they are projecting a surplus in a fiscal year that has not started. The Bahamian people only see a surplus of more games, a surplus of more smoke and mirrors.”
Mr Cartwright questioned how the increased revenue to achieve a fiscal surplus will be generated, and pointed out that the Government revised its surplus projections for 2025-2026 from $448.2m in the 2024-2025 budget to now $75.5m.
“Where is the revenue coming from to achieve a surplus? How are you going to get 20 percent growth in revenues for 2025-2026 when you are not likely to meet your projections for 2024-2025? So forgive us and the Bahamian people if we do not believe you. Past experience has shown us, the Bahamian people, that your word is no good and it cannot be trusted,” said Mr Cartwright.
“As a matter of fact, the Bahamian people have not forgotten that this surplus of which they speak and brag about was supposed to be a $448.2m surplus, as projected in the 2024-2025 Budget, and now it’s $75.5m. They revised it, step back from it, a 83.2 percent reduction.”
Mr Cartwright added that the Davis administration is “drowning in their own promises”, and using the projected surplus to “swing” the public into believing the economy is doing well.
“The Bahamian people don’t believe it. They are drowning in their own promises. They can’t even trust their own word and the Bahamian people definitely don’t trust it. The Bahamian people know what is certain about this government. They make a surplus of promises that they have failed to deliver on,” said Mr Cartwright.
“Even more insulting is that the announcement of this surplus gimmick is being used as a tool to convince the Bahamian people, swing the Bahamian people, into believing that things are so good and so prosperous that we are living in the land of milk and honey, and money is flowing.”
Comments
Twocent 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
How you could have a “surplus” when you are in debt. What school of economics Dey goin’ to? Delusional thinking on both side cause who tinking we got a good economy cause some person say be got “surplus” ? Every Bahamian who eats food know the cost of it! Every Bahamian trying to buy house know the challenge! Every Bahamian with a health problem know the doctor and the hospital gonna suck ya dry! Drug money flowing and illegal gambling money flowing! International money laundering flowing! And foreign worker money flowing! The well dun dry fa Bahamians! Both Governments have failed, are failing, and unless we change dem out….will fail us!
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Smooth liars indeed. 65 perecent of the people they spoke. To it could be 65perecent of 500 poled. CARTWRIGHT the most efficient liar. When he is not throwing the mace out of the house looker here the bad boy, .is telling lies and spinning to the lost of life, talks about human suffering. Has he forgotton the suffering under his FNM party. Cartwright rich people and business buy bread basket items. But poor people could not buy meat it increased 60percent
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
The masterful liar. Do Fnm bang on the table. The plp bang louder because there are more than you guys but you all bang also. Dullards indeed
Sign in to comment
OpenID