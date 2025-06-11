Silver Airways cancels all flights amid bankruptcy

Silver Airways passengers have been told not to go to the airport, with flight operations abruptly cancelled.

In a post to Instagram, the company said that as part of bankruptcy restructuring, its assets were being sold to another airline holding company. That business "unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver's flight operations in Florida, The Bahamas and the Caribbean".

Passengers were advised that "all credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency".

No information was posted about non-credit card purchases.

Silver Airways announced in January its decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida to “secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring”. In a statement, the airline said it voluntarily entered the Chapter 11 proceedings which were expected to be completed during the 2025 first quarter.

Silver Airways has regular direct flights from the US to Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini, Exuma, Grand Bahama and New Providence, making the airline an important partner in ensuring airlift to the Family Islands. The airline previously maintained that during the proceedings all tickets would remain valid and operations would continue as usual. In March, some visitors were abruptly stranded in The Bahamas over a weekend when Silver Airlines was forced to cancel its Orlando services.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports that Silver's fleet had been reduced to just eight ATR turboprop planes and its workforce cut from 608 to 348 pilots, flight attendants and ground workers, according to the company. An email to employees from Silver's CEO said most of those jobs will be eliminated.



