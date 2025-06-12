Abaco Cays’ growing immigration crisis ‘at boiling point'

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS in the Abaco Cays are once again sounding the alarm over what they call a growing immigration crisis on the island, accusing law enforcement of accepting bribes and failing to enforce the law.

Residents who recently spoke to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity said the issue has been festering since Hurricane Dorian but has now spiraled out of control, with some feeling outnumbered in their own communities.

They claim that in areas such as Hope Town, undocumented migrants are living on private property and in the bushes, with new shanty towns beginning to emerge.

They added that many migrants hold work permits but are forced to find makeshift housing due to

the lack of available accommodations

on the cays.

“It’s at a boiling point,” said one local leader, “for Bahamians watching all of this happen who have to pay all the taxes, who have to adhere to all the government rules, laws and regulations, and these people just come and do whatever they want and there’s no recourse.”

A community leader said their biggest concern is public health, questioning,

“Where are these people getting water? Where are they going to the bathroom? How are they living?”

In a statement to The Tribune, the Great Abaco Cays District Council expressed concern about a surge in illegal immigrants across the district’s three townships — Hope Town, Man-O-War Cay, and Great Guana Cay.

The council said it has raised the issue with the relevant authorities, including Works and Local Government Minister Clay Sweeting during a recent local government seminar in Abaco.

“I strongly pointed out to the minister that while local government does our due diligence on the ground, it seems that when it comes to enforcing laws, we get little support from the arms of law enforcement- whether that be the police, immigration, road traffic, fisheries, or the business licence unit,” said Jeremy Sweeting, the chief councillor.

“Apparently, the police officer assigned for Hope Town has stated he could not book anyone for a road traffic violation - it had to be an officer from a particular unit - that is unbelievable. We are living in a lawless society it seems - unlicenced vehicles, businesses operating illegally, foreign persons of various nationalities working without documentation.”

Yesterday, Mr Sweeting acknowledged Abaco’s hardships but affirmed ongoing efforts to clear and remove shanty towns as part of rebuilding a brighter future.

But residents say they are tired of promises and demand action, noting that police housing quarters on the cays despite repeated calls—have yet to materialise.

One employer told The Tribune that officers are taking bribes, claiming he personally witnessed someone close to him paying thousands of dollars to secure the release of a Haitian employee with an expired work permit.

Acting Immigration Director William Pratt could not be reached for comment on the allegations yesterday.

Another council member said Bahamians now fear retaliation, describing these latest groups of undocumented migrants as organised and emboldened.

“Immigration did a raid last November, but that it’s just ridiculous,” the Hope Town resident said. “We told immigration, and they agreed, but they won’t do it - they need to come up here, and they need to fine the construction companies and the second homeowners.”

In Eleuthera and the surrounding cays, similar concerns persist.

Former area MP Rickey Mackey estimated half of the migrants on the island are undocumented and

urged the government to act, warning the community is at risk.

He added that migrants are not building proper structures but instead using makeshift shelters.

“There is a blind eye that is being given to Harbour Island and I’m sure this situation is being repeated in other situations,” he said. “It’s like the government is afraid to tackle this issue of migration. What we have is a nation we can lose on the over-allowance of migrants.”