Abaco Cays’ growing immigration crisis ‘at boiling point'

BY LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
RESIDENTS in the Abaco Cays are once again sounding the alarm over what they call a growing immigration crisis on the island, accusing law enforcement of accepting bribes and failing to enforce the law.
Residents who recently spoke to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity said the issue has been festering since Hurricane Dorian but has now spiraled out of control, with some feeling outnumbered in their own communities.
They claim that in areas such as Hope Town, undocumented migrants are living on private property and in the bushes, with new shanty towns beginning to emerge.
They added that many migrants hold work permits but are forced to find makeshift housing due to
the lack of available accommodations
on the cays.
“It’s at a boiling point,” said one local leader, “for Bahamians watching all of this happen who have to pay all the taxes, who have to adhere to all the government rules, laws and regulations, and these people just come and do whatever they want and there’s no recourse.”
A community leader said their biggest concern is public health, questioning,
“Where are these people getting water? Where are they going to the bathroom? How are they living?”
In a statement to The Tribune, the Great Abaco Cays District Council expressed concern about a surge in illegal immigrants across the district’s three townships — Hope Town, Man-O-War Cay, and Great Guana Cay.
The council said it has raised the issue with the relevant authorities, including Works and Local Government Minister Clay Sweeting during a recent local government seminar in Abaco.
“I strongly pointed out to the minister that while local government does our due diligence on the ground, it seems that when it comes to enforcing laws, we get little support from the arms of law enforcement- whether that be the police, immigration, road traffic, fisheries, or the business licence unit,” said Jeremy Sweeting, the chief councillor.
“Apparently, the police officer assigned for Hope Town has stated he could not book anyone for a road traffic violation - it had to be an officer from a particular unit - that is unbelievable. We are living in a lawless society it seems - unlicenced vehicles, businesses operating illegally, foreign persons of various nationalities working without documentation.”
Yesterday, Mr Sweeting acknowledged Abaco’s hardships but affirmed ongoing efforts to clear and remove shanty towns as part of rebuilding a brighter future.
But residents say they are tired of promises and demand action, noting that police housing quarters on the cays despite repeated calls—have yet to materialise.
One employer told The Tribune that officers are taking bribes, claiming he personally witnessed someone close to him paying thousands of dollars to secure the release of a Haitian employee with an expired work permit.
Acting Immigration Director William Pratt could not be reached for comment on the allegations yesterday.
Another council member said Bahamians now fear retaliation, describing these latest groups of undocumented migrants as organised and emboldened.
“Immigration did a raid last November, but that it’s just ridiculous,” the Hope Town resident said. “We told immigration, and they agreed, but they won’t do it - they need to come up here, and they need to fine the construction companies and the second homeowners.”
In Eleuthera and the surrounding cays, similar concerns persist.
Former area MP Rickey Mackey estimated half of the migrants on the island are undocumented and
urged the government to act, warning the community is at risk.
He added that migrants are not building proper structures but instead using makeshift shelters.
“There is a blind eye that is being given to Harbour Island and I’m sure this situation is being repeated in other situations,” he said. “It’s like the government is afraid to tackle this issue of migration. What we have is a nation we can lose on the over-allowance of migrants.”
Comments
CaptainCoon 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
They hire these people! Abaconians always cry about Haitians outnumbering them but delight in exploiting the cheap labour! If you want a work permit then you must first secure housing for your immigrant labour.
This woke DEI government is following behind the likes of Biden and allowing illegals in at alarming rates! We need ICE over here to sort this out!
LastManStanding 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
BS. I'm sick of hearing this cockamamie excuse for these worthless governments to just hold their dick in their hands and do nothing to help Abaco. I'm an Abaconian businessman and I can tell you that it's the bad apples among the second homeowners that are encouraging this nonsense. They don't give a shit about our laws and regulations and just look to hire whoever could do the cheapest most shoddy work so they can turn a profit on flipping a property quickly. Bahamian contractors are guilty of not securing their jobsites properly because Haitians steal everything not chained down but I am telling you from personal experience it's the bad apple second homeowners who turn a blind eye to permits and feel sorry for them (even pay for their kids to go to private school while Bahamian children suffer) that are encouraging this nonsense to continue.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
It appears as if new shanty towns are being built . Remain vigilant. Unless some one like barbecue of Haiti rises in the Bahamas.
bahamianson 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Need to tell the American president to send the Mexicans here to populate our less populated islands. Most Bahamians agree that the Mexicans are being mistreated, so send them here. We are open to immigrants.
bahamianson 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Why do we complain about migrants coming here, taking our jobs, over populating our schools and hospitals, yet we see the present day American President as doing wrong for sending immigrants back to Mexico? We should be happy the Haitians are taking over our islands, schools and hospitals. This is what we the Mexicans to do in the United States,No?
mandela 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Our governments are good at starting programs, and making laws, and poor at consistency in carrying them out and maintaining them.
LastManStanding 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
See this is the thing right here that baffles me. I am a son of the soil on Abaco, with lineage going all the way back to the first Loyalist settlers and even to the Eleutheran Adventurers in one line of my family; ain't no driftwood what washed up on the shore is going to intimidate me into becoming a second class citizen on the land that my ancestors built. Conians need to grow some balls and stop letting these little pisstail Haitians scare them. The really sad part is that it's not just the Haitians (even though they are the worst because of their rampant theft, unlicensed and uninsured vehicles that shouldn't be on the road, and the shantytowns) but I have had to report several Americans for operating illegal businesses on this island, robbing jobs from the locals. ABACO IS NOT YOUR FREE ECONOMIC ZONE TO DO WHATEVER THE HELL YOU WANT. Conians are sick and tired of people coming here trashing our island with no respect for our laws, way of life, and the local culture. We are becoming second class citizens in our own island and the governments don't do jack shit to help us. These worthless FNM and PLP gubermints only know Abaco for a cash cow that they don't want to invest a single dime into. Our roads have literal craters in them like it's a warzone, our current is off for hours every day in the summer, we don't have nearly enough police or immigration officers to keep our island safe, and the worst part is neither party cares about us other than milking us for revenue to fund whatever cockamamie scheme they've created to waste money or get kickbacks on. CONIANS ARE FED UP. If these worthless governments don't do something to fix our problems, I can guarantee you Abaco will be sending 2 Coalition MPs to Parliament in the near future at best or the governments will see AIM resurrected at worst. They can choose if they want to start fixing these problems now and treating Abaco the way we should be treated or if they want to have a much bigger problem to deal with in the future. Their call.
