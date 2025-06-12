Bahamasair partners to boost airlift connectivity

Bahamasair and Emirates Airlines have partnered in a bid to improve airlift connectivity to The Bahamas and drive more of the former’s US-bound passengers to this nation.

The two sides’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) establishes an interline partnership that will allow Emirates’ passengers to use The Bahamas’ national flag carrier to fly to one of three island destinations from Florida.

Travellers flying via Emirates to Miami or Orlando will be able to connect, through Bahamasair, to Nassau, Freeport or San Salvador. They will also be able to book flights with both airlines on a single ticket. Emirates’ customers will also enjoy a generous baggage allowance when flying on Bahamasair to the three islands.

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer, said: “We are pleased to establish an interline partnership with Bahamasair to expand our reach to new and exciting destinations, and offer travel options for our customers planning journeys to the Caribbean nation.

“The interline partnership offers customers the convenience of connecting in Florida for travel onwards to points across the islands of The Bahamas, while enjoying competitive fare pricing, the convenience of booking the entire journey on a single ticket, and a generous baggage policy.

“This partnership also supports our agreement with The Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the Caribbean destination across our network.” As part of the MoU, both carriers will also explore opportunities to enhance their cargo interline co-operation and potential partnerships under their frequent flyer programmes.

Tracy Cooper, Bahamasair’s managing director, said: “This partnership significantly elevates Bahamasair’s global profile and opens access to invaluable expertise and new markets. By aligning with one of the world’s most respected airlines, we strengthen our capabilities and lay the groundwork for sustained international growth.”

Miami and Orlando are among the 12 US destinations that Emirates currently services. Emirates serves Miami with daily flights via a Boeing 777, and flies to Orlando five times per week, connecting travellers across its network of over 140 destinations.

On the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market, Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote tourism to this nation.



