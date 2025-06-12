Cycling nationals hosted in Exuma after 19-year hiatus

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER about a 19-year hiatus, the Bahamas Cycling Federation returned to Exuma to host its National Cycling Championships over the weekend.

And, according to secretary general Barron “Turbo” Musgrove - the event organiser - they had the greatest participation of junior competitors in action ever, not just from Exuma, but New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“We had the Nationals in Exuma some 18-19 years ago and so, as the federation starts its redevelopment programme throughout The Bahamas, we are going to host the Nationals in various islands where it is possible for them to accommodate us,” Musgrove said.

“We hosted the Nationals for the past two years in Grand Bahama and so now over the next four years, we will be looking at the various Family Islands to host it and we started in Exuma.”

With more than 40 junior competitors, Musgrove said the competition was keenly contested in The Forest in Mount Thompson.

According to Musgrove, gravel and mountain bikes were used to enhance the competition, similar to what has been done by the New Providence Amateur Cycling Association in their events in New Providence.

Musgrove said the competition was very good with Kevin Daley winning the 72-mile race overall in three hours, 43 minutes and six seconds.

Grand Bahamian Launy Duncombe took the junior’s 50-mile race in 2:16:44.6 and Kami Roach was the first female finisher in 2:37:04.7. Jaquan Strachan captured the youth’s 20-mile race in 1:19:07.9.

Musgrove sid the event turned out to be an overwhelming success, not just from the competitors competing, but the Exuma Cycling Association in assisting the federation in hosting and organising the event.

“We had great support from the residents of Exuma,” Musgrrove said. “We had some good sponsors and the necessary officials to pull off the event. We can truly say that this can go down as one of the best nationals we’ve had in quite a long time.”

Here’s a look at the top performances from the nationals:

72-mile race overall

1. Kevin Daley - 3:00:43.6. 2. Felix Neel . 3 - Kenton Roker - 3:13:41.4. 4. Curtis Flower - 3:28:26.1. 5. Barron Musgrove Jr. - 3:36:05.9. 6. Rowshan W Jones - 3:52:34.5. Randall Underwood - DNF.

50-miles overall

1. Launy Duncombe - 2:16:44.6. 2. Tristan Johnson - 2:34:31.0. 3. Levi Capron - 2:34:35.9. 4. Kami Roach - 2:37:04.7. 5. Arcady Thompson - 2:42:11.8. 6. Enea Gervasini - 2:42:12.3. 7. Wayne Price - 2:42:24.9. 8. Ayden Bain - 2:47:48.8. 9. Ilaria Gervasini - 2:48:45.0. 10. D Nacko Parker - 3:06:05.9. 11. Brian Strachan - 3:18:30.9. 12. Anjaleah Knowles - 3:38:13.3. Ellie Gibson - DNF. Sienna Culmer-Mackey - DNF. Denzel Smith - DNF.

50-miles females

1. Kami Roach - 2:37:04.7. 2. Ilaria Gervasini - 2:48:45.0. 3. Anjaleah Knowles - 3:38:13.3. 4. Sienna Culmer-Mckey - DNF.

20 miles overall

1. Jaquan Strachan - 1:19:07.9. 2. Torion Turner - 1:19:08.1. 3. Royce Colebrook - 1:19:24.5. 4. Kendrick Cargill Jr. - 1:22:30.4. 5. J’vari Sweeting - 1:22:40.2. 6. Brian Mackey - 1:27:52.9. 7. Nathaniel Adderley - 1:27:53.6. 8. Joshua Morley - 1:28:26.1. 9. Jamal Rolle - 1:30:37.6. 10. Taylor Knowles - 1:31:01.3. 11. Blue Gray - 1:31:02.9. 12. Anthony Knowles Jr. - 1:31:21.3. Natron Knowles - DNF. Ladonte Kemp - DNF. Aden Brown - DNF. Cressword Cox - DNF. Khaedon Thompson - DNF. Trayvon Cooper - DNF. Nicolette Reid - DNF.

20 miles females

1. Taylor Knowles - 1:31:01.3. 2. Blue Gray - 1:31:02.9. Nicolette Reid - DNF.

10 miles overall

1. Tre’nae Smith - 1:01:24.3. 2. Nicolas Reid - 1:02:05.1.

10 miles females - Tre’nae Smith - 1:01:24.3.

10 miles males

1. Nicolas Reid - 1:02:05.1.

Gravel/Mountain Bike Races

Open male

1. Brian Strachan. 2. Daniel Morley. 3. Wayne Price.

Open adult male

1. Kevin Daley. 2. Ros=wston Jones.

Open females

1. Lori Roach.

Under-23 male

1. Barron Musgrove Jr.

Under-23 female

1. Kami Roach. 2. Sienna Culmer-Mackey.

Elite junior

1. Levi Capron. 2. Elli Gibson. 3. D’Nacko Parker. 4. Tristan Johnson.

Under-15 boys

1. J’Vari Sweeting. 2. Jaquan Strachan. 3. Brian Mackey. 4. Torion Turner. 5. Joshua Morley. 6. Kendrick Cargill Jr. 7. Dylan Dorsette. 8. Royce Colebrooke. 9. Anthony Knowles, Jr.

Under-12 girls

1. Trenae Smith.