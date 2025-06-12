DEIDRE BASTIAN: First impressions vital to generate business

In this fast-paced, competitive business climate, it is essential to begin every commercial relationship in the best way possible because the “first impression” is a valuable asset. When a customer approaches your company, the first thing he or she may see is the front desk staff, who should reflect the firm’s philosophy and essence at the first contact.

Front office employees are crucial for all businesses because they serve as the first point of contact, and all effort should be made to ensure customer satisfaction. Equally important, whether managing customer inquiries, processing orders or handling sales transactions, is the role front office officials play in shaping the customer experience and the company’s overall image.

These employees set the tone, build trust, enhance networking opportunities and foster meaningful work relationships via a positive first impression. This is why positive interactions, whether face-to-face or over the phone, influence how customers perceive a business, its values and its overall quality.

Setting the Tone: The initial interaction can set the tone for the entire customer experience - from the first greeting to the final level of service provided.

Customer Complaints Reduction: A great first impression can also prevent potential complaints later. When customers or guests are met with professionalism and warmth upon arrival, they are less likely to focus on minor issues during their service or stay.

These qualities empower a business to address customers exclusively, and not just as another face in the crowd. It is therefore important that workers make every attempt to connect deeply with their concerns. It may start with a positive attitude that transcends to a genuine desire to help the customer in need.

To master the first impression, a variety of essential skills are necessary to ensure smooth operations and positive interactions

Excellent communication: The ability to convey information clearly and professionally, whether in person, over the phone or via e-mail, is important.

Organisational abilities: Capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously, from scheduling appointments to overseeing office supplies.

Problem-solving skills: Quickly and effectively addressing issues, ensuring that challenges are resolved with minimal disruption and time.

Attire and personal grooming: Maintain a professional appearance that creates a welcoming atmosphere. The outfit should be clean and neat, avoiding anything that is too revealing or wrinkled.

Empathy and Attentiveness: Understanding and responding to customer needs with care, which result in them feeling valued and appreciated.

Trust and Confidence: A positive first impression builds trust and confidence in a customer, making them feel valued and secure. Studies suggest that early impressions, such as a welcoming environment and professional staff, can foster guest loyalty

Why is first impression important in customer service?

A strong first impression is the difference between customers having a positive or negative experience at your business. Handled well, customers will walk away feeling valued and heard. But handled badly, and it is likely they will not be returning.

First impressions are vital as they not only influence customer perceptions, but build trust, promote repeat business and reduce complaints. Front desk employees are the first face-to-face service encounter that can often be the last impression so, if this is good, it is more likely the customer will leave the business feeling satisfied. Until we meet again, live life for memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, international award-winning author and certified life coach.