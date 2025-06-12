Elite Skill Basketball Camp to welcome ‘a new wave of athletes’

By Miguel Fernander

WITH summer around the corner, Denykco Bowles’ Elite Skill Basketball Camp is once again preparing to welcome a new wave of athletes offering far more than just shooting drills and layups.

For youngsters between the ages of four and 18, this four-week programme running from June 23 to July 18 offers professional training, life skills development and a safe community-oriented setting.

For only $99 a week, participants get first rate instruction from 9am to 2pm, covering everything from ball-handling and shooting strength training and conditioning.

“We offer top service and training for our children,” said Bowles, who noted that he has a crew of talented instructors to assist him.

“They’re not only learning basketball basics and complex skills, but also life lessons that assist them to succeed both on and off the court.” Notable talents from the camp over the years include Kai Jones, who went to play in the NBA, as well as Adon Roker and Nadalia Bastian, both of whom are playing professionally.

Bowles happily observes that many players go on to compete at the high school and college levels both in Canada and in the United States.

Still, the camp’s effect transcends beyond only basketball.

Bowles stresses that the Elite skills camp fosters self-motivation, discipline and character - virtues that last whistle blows.

“For any young Bahamian, I want to say keep going no matter what your dream is,” said Bowles, who is a coach of the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves senior boys’ basketball team.

“When you come to this camp, be ready to work hard, stay focused and put your best foot forward every single day. We’re here to help you grow as a person, not just as an athlete.”

Bowles confirmed the comeback of the camp and pledged yet another round of elite development, monitoring and empowerment for the kids with eyes already fixed on summer 2026.