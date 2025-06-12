Millie Vlasov flies high in Nations Cup qualifier

MILLIE Vlasov and her CAC Games mount Gulliver du Saint-Chene displayed one of their most impressive performances so far this season in the CSIO3* Longines European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Nations Cup Regional Qualifier and Grand Prix in Drammen, Norway.

She placed 8th of 80 riders in the 1.40m two-phase competition and 22nd of 70 riders in the 1.45m Grand Prix.

Vlasov represented The Bahamas as an individual rider, as the competition format allowed for both team and individual entries.

The quality of competition – and prize money - attracted top riders from around the world, while teams from 10 European countries – Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Sweden faced off for the final northern European qualifier for the Longines Nations Cup.

In total 80 horse/rider combinations from 19 countries were tested by the challenging course designed by Belgian course designer Bart Vonck.

The first day of competition featured a two-phase event.

After riding a clear round in the first phase, Vlasov capitalised on her mount’s speed and agility in the second phase, stopping the clock at 35.63 seconds and earning 8th place honours.

On the second day Vlasov blamed herself for a mistake on course, which caused a rail to fall at the third fence and kept the pair out of the jump-off.

The pair returned to form on the third and final day of the competition, riding a clear first round in the 1.45m Grand Prix despite rain and windy conditions.

Vlasov hopes that with the strong performance in Norway, she and Gulliver will have attained the minimum eligibility requirements to compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games to be held in 2026 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

She and Gulliver will continue to compete in Europe until mid-July, when she plans to take a break.