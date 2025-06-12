Minnis to run - but may face FNM exit

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
DR Hubert Minnis’ declaration yesterday that he will run in the next general election has thrown his status as a Free National Movement member into doubt, as it may breach a constitutional rule that automatically strips membership from anyone who contests a race against the party’s chosen candidate.
The former Prime Minister made his announcement during the closing moments of his contribution to the 2025/2026 budget debate, saying he will once again seek to represent the Killarney constituency, a
seat he has held since 2007.
“Killarney must remain strong,” he said.
“I want to remind them that I am running in Killarney and I look forward to their vote and I look forward to their continued support. We must keep Killarney strong; Killarney will remain strong.”
Though he did not clarify whether he would run under the FNM’s banner or as an independent, party leader Michael Pintard confirmed in April that Dr Minnis would not be renominated. Mr Pintard said the party offered Dr Minnis a senior statesman role and the opportunity to contribute to policy development.
That decision, combined with Dr Minnis’ new public stance, means he is now at risk of automatic expulsion under a 2022 constitutional amendment passed by the party.
That amendment, ratified on February 25, 2022, states: “Members who independently nominate to contest elections or by‑elections against a candidate chosen by the party are deemed to have resigned from the FNM.”
The same clause applies to any member who publicly endorses a non-FNM candidate.
Dr Minnis, a former party leader and Prime Minister who led the FNM to a landslide victory in
2017, could now be forcibly removed from the very party he once led.
Asked whether he intends to run as an independent, he only told The Tribune that it was “safe to say” he would run. The Killarney constituency, long considered an FNM stronghold, is now positioned to be one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the country.
Dr Minnis remains a popular figure in the area, and his candidacy, outside the party’s endorsement, will prompt speculation about whether he could fracture the FNM’s base and split the vote.
Local FNM officials in Killarney have already criticised the decision to drop him, with some warning they may not support any replacement candidate.
Others had encouraged him to run independently if necessary.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 8 hours ago
I've got my popcorn ready... let the show begin!🍿😂
bogart 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Former Prime Minister, Dr. Minnis ----- running for Constituency seat, or under the FNM Party, or not under the FNM Party with the same discussions ------over and over --- and over --- and over --- and over --- and over --- and over --- and over X 1,000,000,000 times ----- belittles the politics of the 7 x 21 mile island with a population of some 200,000. men, women and children that one really wonders if it is worth using the calories to go over and put some ink on your finger!!!!!!!!!
CaptainCoon 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Minnis is the kind of leader Trump would support. We need this kind of leadership in this DEI environment. We need to DRAIN THE SWAMP!
bahamianson 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Let Minnie join the plp. It would be no surprise. Politics in the Bahamas is predictable and boring. Same dodo happens every year and all the time. Power attracts the worst and corrupts the best. That PM car is looking good.
TalRussell 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
What if they mishandle 'the chaser' of a 'single House-seat? -- The degree of the former premiership's divisiveness '2017-2021' within the RedShirts'Movement former administration, -- stretches way beyond just the degree in which Dr. Minnis, has badly hurt his standing as the movement's selected 'seat chaser'. -- But what awaits the other '38 House-seat chasers' of vacated House-seats, once all the Polling Stations' open across the length and breadth of 'WE Bahamas.' -- The way the Killarney constituency gets handled, by the Movement, will play a vital role to hold onto hopes of regainin' "Eligible voters' by the thousands 2021's shifting alliances." -- Can't dismiss those constituents actively calling for 'a fix' to the Killarney constituency 'voter parity' before the next general election. -- Yes?
rodentos 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
