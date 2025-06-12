Yntegra survey ‘does not reflect local views’ - SEA

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

An alliance of businesses said a recent survey that suggested 68 percent support for a luxury development on Sampson Cay does not reflect local views.

Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), an alliance of businesses, neighbouring islands and residents, said the nationwide survey conducted by Public Domain using a weighted sample of 1,000 Bahamian residents does not reflect the views of the less than 1,000 individuals that will be directly affected by the development.

“Statistics based on answers to general questions from respondents throughout The Bahamas do not reflect community consent, especially when the public has not been fully informed about what’s truly at stake,” the Save Exuma Alliance (SEA) said in a statement.

“Asking someone in Nassau or Bimini how they feel about a project that promises jobs in Exuma is like asking an Alaskan how they feel about a proposed development in Miami-Dade.”

SEA noted that the survey focused on economic benefits and did not include any questions about the environment, and said the individuals polled were likely not aware of the projects environmental concerns.

“Survey participants were unlikely to be fully aware of the scale of environmental destruction the project would cause, including dredging through healthy coral reefs and seagrass meadows, bulldozing native coppice, excavating wetlands for two marinas, and disrupting sandbars and other valued recreational areas. These actions would cause irreversible harm to Exuma’s fragile ecosystems and threaten the livelihoods that depend on Exuma’s marine environment,” the statement said.

SEA said there is no guarantee the development would “meaningfully benefit” residents as developers may engage foreign labour.

The statement continued: “This scale of development is wildly out of step with Exuma’s infrastructure and culture. It would strain local resources such as water supply, waste management, and healthcare, while disrupting the peaceful way of life that defines the Exuma experience and sustains its tourism economy.

“Despite Yntegra’s public relation tactics, there is no guarantee that the project will meaningfully benefit Bahamians. A resort of this type, designed in the style of exclusive exotic mega-developments, will rely heavily on imported contractors, imported materials, and imported staff. The reality is that most long-term jobs will go to outsiders, and most profits will leave the country.”

The group said they are not “opposed to development” but advocate for responsible development that create real opportunities for locals.

“The Save Exuma Alliance is not opposed to development. What we oppose is the notion that progress must come at the cost of our environment, culture, and community. There is space in Exuma for thoughtful, inclusive investment, and development that protects what makes these islands special while creating real opportunities for local people. But that is not what Yntegra is offering with its proposed megaresort on Sampson Cay,” the statement said.

“This is a moment for Exumians, and Bahamians everywhere to insist on responsible development that respects the way of life and integrity of our communities. Yntegra’s broken promises at Cave Cay offer a warning. If we fail to demand answers now, we risk paying the price later with a devastated coastline and empty job sites. Bahamians deserve the full picture, not selective polling, vague commitments, and more foreign-led disruption dressed up as opportunity. Progress should enhance our islands, not sacrifice our irreplaceable heritage and natural wonders.”

According to the Public Domain survey, 63 percent of Exuma residents that are aware of the development strongly support it, while only 15 percent said they strongly or somewhat oppose the development.

Survey respondents identified the top reasons for supporting the project as job creation, cited by 63 percent; an economic boost to Exuma, noted by 43 percent; and opportunities for Bahamian businesses, mentioned by 36 percent.

Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), has launched a petition, which currently has over 3,500 signatures, urging the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) to halt approvals for the project and request further analysis of the environmental impact of the seabed dredging required for the project.

Amongst SEA’s members are Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Makers Air, Embrace Resorts, Hattie Cay, Over Yonder Cay, Little Major’s Spot, Staniel Cay Adventures, Turtlegrass Resort & Island Club, Wild Tamarind Cay, Bahama Boyzz Adventurezz, and Flying Pig Cafe.