DPM hails record arrivals despite stopover decline

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday hailed record visitor arrivals of 4.373m for the first four months of 2025 despite a slight 0.4 percent drop in higher-spending stopover visitors.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told the House of Assembly during the 2025-2026 Budget debate that total air and sea arrivals through April 2025 were up 11.7 percent year-over-year from the 3.9m recorded during the same four months last year.

“From January to April of this year, foreign air and sea arrivals to The Bahamas reached 4,372,642, a significant increase over the 3,914,883 recorded for the same period in 2024. This represents a year-over-year growth of 11.7 percent and, even more strikingly, a 64.9 percent increase when compared to the same period in 2019, our last full pre-pandemic year,” said Mr Cooper.

“In total, The Bahamas received 660,268 foreign air arrivals from January to April 2025, compared to 662,815 during the same period last year - a fractional decline of 0.4 percent, but up 1 percent from 2019.” Mr Cooper said Nassau/Paradise Island saw a 10.1 percent increase in total arrivals although there was a 2.07 percent decrease in air arrivals.

“Nassau and Paradise Island, our flagship destination, saw total arrivals grow from 1,870,438 in 2024 to 2,059,987 this year. That’s an increase of 10.1 percent year-over-year and 26.4 percent compared to 2019,” he added.

“Importantly, Nassau/Paradise Island welcomed over 493,000 air arrivals from January to April 2025, compared to 503,461 in the same period last year, a slight decrease, yet still up 9.1 percent from the 2019 figure of 498,252.” Mr Cooper said the “modest dip” in air arrivals was due to “headwinds” and constrained room capacity.

Looking to the other islands, Grand Bahama’s air arrivals grew by 14.5 percent, while Abaco saw a 7 percent increase. “Grand Bahama remains the fastest growing island with air arrivals up 14.5 percent, and we are confident that the opening of Celebration Key in Freeport next month will send sea arrivals skyrocketing,” said Mr Cooper.

“Abaco has rebounded remarkably well, registering 172,792 arrivals this year, up 7 percent from 2024 and 48.3 percent over 2019. Abaco’s air arrivals have grown 13.7 percent year-over-year, second only to Grand Bahama”

Bimini saw a 29.7 percent increase in sea arrivals, but an 11.5 percent reduction in air arrivals, which Mr Cooper contributed to the ongoing airport renovation.

“Bimini, which began accelerating cruise visitors only recently in 2022, saw a massive 29.7 percent increase in total arrivals this year. That’s an extraordinary 152.1 percent increase from 2019. While air arrivals to Bimini declined by 11.5 percent this year, this is largely a reflection of construction during the survey period for the new airport and the temporary cruise berth adjustments,” said Mr Cooper.

“We are anticipating announcing new international airlift here soon. Sea arrivals are clearly compensating for this dip and reaffirming Bimini’s place as a growing hot spot for leisure tourism.”

Mr Cooper said Exuma saw a 10 percent decrease in air arrivals, which he attributed to the closure of Sandals Emerald Bay resort as it undergoes redevelopment into a Beaches resort. Eleuthera saw a 55.7 increase in arrivals but is constrained by insufficient room capacity, while San Salvador saw a 4.2 percent increase from last year.

“Eleuthera showed a major increase of 55.7 percent in arrivals from last year, and 59.2 percent from 2019. And the only thing holding Eleuthera back any further is room space. Interest is extremely high, but room capacity remains a challenge that is currently being addressed with the development of many new properties,” said Mr Cooper.

“Exuma, which was at its peak in 2024, experienced about a 10 percent dip in arrivals over the first four months of this year, which we attribute to the redevelopment of the Sandals resort into a larger, more family friendly Beaches resort this year that will accommodate more guests and further bolster Exuma’s economy.

“San Salvador saw a small but meaningful 4.2 percent increase from last year. Many islands, supported by our Family Island airlift expansion, are being positioned for steady, sustainable tourism growth.”