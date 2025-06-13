DPM: ‘No stone unturned’ in filling Silver Airways gap

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday pledged to “leave no stone unturned” in filling the airlift void created by Silver Airways’ collapse with Bahamasair already called upon to help.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told the House of Assembly during the 2025-2026 Budget debate that the national flag carrier will provide additional flights from south Florida starting on June 23 to “fill the void” left by the carrier’s demise.

He added that although Silver Airways’ closure “caused some difficulty”, Bahamasair will increase flights to provide adequate airlift on the former’s routes and The Bahamas is encouraging other airlines to do the same.

“Regrettably, yesterday we saw the collapse of Silver Airways that services many of our islands from cities in Florida. We regret this and it has caused some inconvenience. However, we have swiftly mobilised Bahamasair that will provide additional flights and more capacity on these routes beginning June 23 to fill the void,” Mr Cooper said.

“We are also actively engaging our other airline partners to do likewise. I’m pleased to report that Makers Air will be providing daily direct service to New Bight, Cat Island, and will be adding a third flight to Long Island.”

Silver Airways, in a message to travellers issued late on Tuesday night, said the “airline holding company” acquiring its business out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy has elected to cease operations in The Bahamas as well as Florida and the wider Caribbean.

“We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025,” the airline said. “In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company who, unfortunately, has determined not to continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency.” The sudden, immediate shutdown will likely have left tourists in The Bahamas, who were booked to return on Silver Airways, stranded in this nation at least temporarily, while Bahamians in the US who were scheduled to fly with the carrier may find themselves in a similar position.

Mr Cooper had already downplayed Silver Airways’ demise as “a bump in the road”, noting the carrier’s failure was not surprising or unexpected as it had been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US since late December 2024 and the Christmas/New Year holiday. He added that the outcome was no reflection on The Bahamas as a destination or the financial returns it offers for airlines.

Documents obtained by Tribune Business from the south Florida federal bankruptcy court reveal that Silver Airways owed six-figure sums to both Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), Lynden Pindling International Airport’s (LPIA) operator, and its counterpart on Bimini.

NAD was shown to be Silver Airways’ largest Bahamian creditor, owed some $138,817 as at May 22, 2025, while another $103,213 was due to Bimini Airport Development Partners. The Airport Authority was owed $63,293 at the Family Island airports that it still controls and operates, with another $47,181 due to Nassau Flight Services for ground handling, security services and Immigration.

Silver Airways was also a major airlift provider to key Family Island destinations, especially Abaco (Marsh Harbour); North Eleuthera; Governor’s Harbour; Great Exuma; and Bimini, as well as serving Nassau and Freeport.