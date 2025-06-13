Govt looks to fill gaps left by Silver Airways’ collapse

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE government is moving quickly to restore Florida-Bahamas air routes following the collapse of Silver Airways, with Bahamasair stepping in to fill the gap beginning June 23.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced in the House of Assembly yesterday that the national carrier will increase capacity on affected routes.

Silver Airways abruptly ceased operations on June 11 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, disrupting

service to several key destinations, including North Eleuthera, Governor’s Harbour, Exuma, Marsh Harbour, Bimini, Freeport, and New Providence.

“Regrettably, yesterday we saw the collapse of Silver Airways that services many of our islands from cities in Florida. We regret this and that it has caused some inconvenience,” Mr Cooper said.

“These routes were very vital for Bahamians living on the islands, as well as for visitors,” he added.

The Ministry of Tourism is also in discussions with other carriers to bolster service.

Mr Cooper confirmed that Makers Air will provide daily direct service to New Bight, Cat Island, and increase frequency to Long Island.

“These enhancements are directly tied to our mission-driven marketing efforts and reflect growing demand for our more untouched, authentic island destinations,” he said.

In addition to the regional response, the ministry is working to expand international airlift, particularly from Canada. New flights have been secured from Toronto, Montreal,

Halifax, Calgary, Hamilton, and Ottawa, through partnerships with Sunwing, Air Canada, and WestJet.

Another major airline is expected to be announced soon.

Mr Cooper said the new routes are intended to open more of the Canadian market and improve access to the Family Islands.