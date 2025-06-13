Helping hand for dialysis patients

DIALYSIS patients are being helped thanks to a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

The donation, worth more than $60,000, was made by the PMH Foundation – with the goal of improving patient care.

Two dialysis machines worth more than $40,000 total were donated. In addition, ten oncology chairs worth more than $15,000 were donated to ensure patients are comfortable during treatment.

Paediatric equipment worth nearly $6,000 was also provided.

The donation is part of continuing efforts by the PMH Foundation to assist the hospital, said foundation chairman Prof Dr Magnus Ekedede.

For more information about the foundation, or to learn how to help, visit thepmhfoundation.org.