LOM Financial donates $6k to BNT for mangrove restoration

IN recognition of World Oceans Day, LOM Financial (Bahamas) Limited has donated $6,000 to the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) to support mangrove restoration at Bonefish Pond National Park (BPNP), a key conservation site in southwestern New Providence.

The national park is home to the island’s last intact tidal mangrove ecosystem and has been a central focus of the BNT’s environmental efforts, including volunteer work and fundraising campaigns aimed at habitat protection and restoration. The park has faced ongoing challenges from illegal dumping and development, prompting long-term rehabilitation strategies.

LOM Financial’s donation will fund mangrove planting activities, with the company indicating plans for employee involvement in the hands-on restoration process. The financial gift follows the BNT’s Pig Roast 2025 fundraiser, which raised $100,000 for infrastructure projects at BPNP, including the development of a welcome centre.

“Mangroves are crucial in the fight against climate change, acting as natural carbon sinks and providing coastal defence,” said Chantal Curtis, BNT parks planner and New Providence parks manager. “It is important for us to raise awareness of the value of what we’re trying to protect and how it benefits us all as Bahamians.”

The BNT is currently leading a 30-year restoration plan at Bonefish Pond that includes mangrove planting, coastal cleanups, and the removal of invasive species to mitigate environmental degradation caused by past and ongoing illegal activities.

LOM financial director Craig Lines emphasised the importance of ecosystem protection. “Mangroves are not just trees—they are lifelines for coastal resilience, marine biodiversity, and a sustainable future,” he said.

The BNT acknowledged LOM Financial’s contribution as part of broader community and corporate engagement essential to the success of its restoration efforts.