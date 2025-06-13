National team players display their talent at Battle of the Islands Volleyball Tourney

A NUMBER of national team players, representing various teams from around the country, showed up to display their talent over the weekend at the Grand Bahama Volleyball Association’s Battle of the Islands Volleyball Tournament.

While the Lady Panthers carted off the ladies’ title behind the most valuable player performance from Jannelle Curtiss, the Bimini Marlins, led by MVP Kyle Smith, took the men’s crown.

The Lady Panthers won the ladies’ title over the Abaco Strong A team. The Lady Rebels finished third.

The Marlins won the men’s title over the Unruly 7. The Abaco Strong A came in third.

Latoy Williams, one of the directors, said the tournament lived up to its expectations. “The tournament was an improvement and a great way to open up this volleyball-filled summer,” Williams said. “It was an improvement from the last two years and we hope it continues to grow.”

The Nassau Lady Panther, Abaco Strong Alpha, Abaco Strong Beta, Abaco Lady Rebels, Grand Bahama Hawks and the Lady Technicians made up the teams in the ladies’ division.

On the men’s side, the teams that participated were Grand Bahama Hawks, Bimini Marlins, Nassau Technicians, Unruly 7, Abaco Strong Alpha, Abaco Strong Beta and the Exuma Enforcers.

“The competition has grown and we missed one of our biggest competitors (University of the Bahamas Women’s teams) but we look forward to seeing them next year along with some more international competitors like we did this year,” Williams said.

The individual award winners were:

Female division

Best setter - Kiersten Smith - Abaco Strong A; best server - Oralique Thompson - Rebels; best blocker - Sari Albury - Panthers; best libero - Emma Sawyer - Abaco Strong B; Best attacker - Angel Esquivel.

Men’s division

Best setter - Je’Vaughn Saunders - Bimini; best server - Johnathan Garland - Unruly 7; best blocker - Tariq Pratt - Technicians; best libero - Joshua Bethel - Abaco Strong A;; best attacker - Douvinkiylin Rolle - Unruly 7.

According to Williams, the expectations for next year is to have the support “we did this year and to ask for more to make sure the event continues to grow so that volleyball will be able to grow in The Bahamas.”

Williams, one of the top male quarter-milers in track and field, said he got involved playing beach volleyball on Taino Beach in 2019.

“I realized that my athleticism from track helped a lot,” said Williams as he took advantage of his height. “I just needed to learn more about the sport and put in time to get better.

“Over the years I grew to love the sport and now I am involved with it on an administrative level. I love seeing the growth that has taken place with our youth since I have started, especially from the island of Abaco.”

Williams, retired, but now serves as an official in track and field, said whatever is happening in Abaco, he wants to commend them.

“I am hoping that all volleyball enthusiasts continue to support and if they don’t support now, I hope they start to support the sport as it is growing,” Williams said.

“My first love is track and field but volleyball is in a close second. I’m just happy I’m able to give back to my country which helped me to travel internationally.”



