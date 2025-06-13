Outlawz nip the Community Baseball League 2-1

THE New Providence Amateur Baseball League continued the return of its regular season on Wednesday night at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium with the Joshua Outlawz nipping the Community Baseball League 2-1.

Jayson Cooper started the game for the Outlawz and recorded 11 outs.

Joshua Outlawz got on the board in the second inning after an error scored two runs.

Jayson Cooper began the game for Josuha Outlawz. The starting pitcher allowed zero hits and one run over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking six.

Jair Haven started on the hill for the Community Baseball League. The hurler allowed three hits and two runs (zero earned) over five innings, striking out four and walking two.

Avery Bain Jr tossed one and one-third innings of no-run ball for Joshua Outlawz in relief. The hurler surrendered zero hits, striking out one and walking none.

Elvis Pardo, the number nine hitter for Joshua Outlawz, led the way with two runs batted in. Craig Wells, Cedric Duvalier, and Joel Miller each collected one hit for Joshua Outlawz.

Joshu Outlawz were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Antwon Bain had the most chances in the field with five.

The Community Baseball League had a strong eye at the plate, tallying six walks for the game. V Hudson and Gilbert Simmons led the team with two walks each. Lucas Alouidor stole two bases.

The league, headed by Jeff ‘Sangy’ Francis, will resume this weekend with the following games on tp:

Friday

6:45pm - Reapers vs Blue Power

9pm - Sharks vs Community Baseball League

Sunday

3pm - Outlawz vs Blue Power

5:15pm - Repeaters vs Sharks



