Supplements in Sports: What Works, What Doesn’t, and What You Should Know

By DR KENT L BAZARD

WALK into any gym or scroll through your favourite athlete’s social media page, and chances are you’ll see a shaker bottle, a tub of something powdered, and a reference to “fuelling up.”

But as Bahamian athletes continue to elevate their game, especially in the off-season, the question arises:

Do supplements actually help, or are we just chasing marketing dreams?

Understanding the Role of Supplements - Let’s start with this: food first, always. No supplement will ever replace a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet.

But in high-performance sport, supplements can play a supportive role when used correctly. From protein powders and creatine to caffeine and electrolyte formulas, athletes now have a range of tools to support their training goals. The key is understanding which ones are worth it—and which ones might just be hype in a tub.

Protein Powders: Convenience Over Necessity

Protein is essential for muscle recovery and growth. But do you need a powder? Not always. Athletes who eat enough high-quality protein from sources like eggs, chicken, fish, beans, and dairy often get all they need. However, protein shakes offer a convenient way to hit your targets—especially during those long days at the gym, or for our young athletes rushing from school to practice with little time to eat.

Creatine: One of the Most Studied Supplements in Sport

If strength and power are part of your sport—think track, basketball, MMA, or swimming— creatine might be your ally. Creatine monohydrate has been shown to increase muscle energy, improve recovery, and even support cognitive function in high-pressure competition. It’s naturally found in foods like red meat and fish, but in smaller amounts. Taken properly and with guidance, creatine is one of the safest and most effective performance supplements available.

Caffeine: Legal, Potent, and Tricky

There’s a reason so many pre-workouts are loaded with caffeine. It increases alertness, reduces fatigue, and can even enhance performance. But overdo it, and you might face jitters, insomnia, or stomach upset. Athletes should monitor their tolerance and time their intake appropriately— typically 30 to 60 minutes before activity. And no, chugging a cold brew before bed because “MJ used to do it” isn’t the move.

BCAAs and EAAs: Useful or Overrated?

Branch-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and essential amino acids (EAAs) have gained traction for their ability to support muscle recovery. But if you’re already getting enough protein in your





meals, you might not need them. They may be more beneficial for athletes training in a fasted state or those with reduced appetite, such as during intense heat or travel.

The Bahamian Context: Access and Education

Locally, we see many athletes investing in international brands or trying what’s trending online—often without guidance. It’s important to buy from reputable sources, avoid products with banned substances, and never take something “just because your teammate does.” The conversation around supplements must include education—especially for our junior and collegiate athletes, who are still growing and whose long-term health we must protect.

Supplements Are Tools, Not Solutions

No supplement is a shortcut. You can’t out-supplement a poor diet, lack of sleep, or inconsistent training. Supplements should serve a specific purpose: support hydration, enhance performance, speed recovery, or fill a nutritional gap. They are tools—not magic.

Final Word

As athletes, the desire to gain an edge is natural. But that edge must be earned through smart choices, not blind trust. Understand what your body needs, speak to professionals, and choose supplements based on science and not hype, ecause in the world of sport, just like in life, preparation beats last minute - every time.



