Police Commissioner among Bahamians named in King's Birthday honours

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles has been awarded the King's Police Medal for her services to law enforcement.

The honour comes in the birthday honours of King Charles III.

Meanwhile, an OBE (Officer of Order of the British Empire) has been awarded to Talmage Raymond Leo Pinder Sr, JP, for service to business.

Three Bahamians have been awarded MBEs (Member of Order of the British Empire). They are Cynthia Allison Donaldson, for public service and activism, Eva Hilton, for services in education, and Dr Idamae Hanna, for services in health and wellness.