2025 Bishop Neil C Ellis Award of Excellence Celebrates Bimini’s Youth

A YOUTH award ceremony was held last week in Bimini.

The 2025 Bishop Neil C Ellis Award of Excellence was held on June 11 at Resorts World International, with Bishop Ellis in attendance with his wife, Patrice Ellis, and son, Johnathon Ellis.

Students from the Bimini Primary School and Gateway Christian Primary School spoke about Bimini’s future. Renaj Dorsette was named second-place finalist, while Javari Davis emerged as the 2025 recipient of the Award of Excellence—earning induction into the Neil C Ellis Circle of Excellence. This serves as a mentorship and scholarship initiative for Biminites.

In 1972, Bishop Ellis, then a sixth grader, delivered a three-minute welcome speech—penned by a Bimini Primary School teacher—for then-Prime Minister Lynden Pindling. Mr Pindling then personally funded a six-year scholarship for Ellis.

A panel of judges included Senator Randy Rolle, Under Secretary Gaynell Rolle, Tiffany Rolle-Brown, and Distinguished Toastmaster and Chief Judge Andrew Albury. The event was moderated by Dr Cherry Ferguson, logistics coordinator for the Award of Excellence, with the address delivered by Leyvon A Miller.

The Neil C Ellis Circle of Excellence provides each annual inductee with a six-year scholarship to Gateway Christian Academy—alma mater of NBA prospect VJ Edgecombe—as well as a cash prize, BTC device and gift card, the Official Circle of Excellence Stole, inductee’s trophy, and full membership into the Circle.

Bishop Ellis said: “Together, we are shaping tomorrow’s leaders and achieving even greater milestones for Bimini’s bright future.”