Bahamas issues travel advisory urging citizens to avoid Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong travel advisory urging all Bahamians to avoid travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories due to escalating hostilities in the region.

In a statement released on June 16, officials advised against travel under any circumstances, including to Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza Strip. The advisory follows intensified conflict between Israel and Iran, including missile and drone attacks, which have led to a nationwide state of emergency in Israel.

Ben Gurion International Airport has been closed, and all flights have been cancelled. Movement across borders has also been restricted.

Bahamians currently in Israel or neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt are urged to monitor local media, follow official guidance, and locate the nearest bomb shelter. Those in the Occupied Palestinian Territories are encouraged to contact the Palestinian Civil Defence at 102 if they are unable to access Israeli emergency updates.

Citizens abroad are reminded to register with the Ministry and contact consularcrisis@bahamas.gov.bs for urgent assistance.