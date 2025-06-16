Cooper says FNM is ‘eager for a beatdown’ dismissing suggestions of early election

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporters

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper, seemingly dismissing speculation of an early election, said the Free National Movement (FNM) appears “eager for a beat down”.

“Nearly four years ago, the Bahamian people gave us a mandate to move this country forward, and since then, we haven’t missed a beat, not to say that there haven’t been missteps, not to say that there isn’t more to do, but we have stayed the course,” Mr Cooper said during his Budget Contribution in the House of Assembly.

“But we do have at least another year left, notwithstanding the politricksters opposite standing firm in their delusion about an early election. I’ve never seen a crew so eager for a beat down.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard has claimed — without evidence — that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is planning to call an early election, possibly as soon as September.

Last month, amid speculation about an early poll, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis did not rule it out but stressed such a move was not imminent.

He told reporters the date “is here in my heart” and would be announced at the appropriate time. When asked, he neither confirmed nor denied any early election.

Mr Davis emphasised that his administration still has significant work to complete before sending voters to the polls.

“I’m hearing the talk of early election,” Mr Davis said last month, “but we have a lot of work to do, and we are executing our work, and I have still a number of things to get started before I call an election and when they get started and on the way, then you can say election is imminent but it’s not imminent now.”

Earlier this month, Mr Davis urged PLP supporters to prepare for the next general election, encouraging them to rally their family and friends. He made the call during a celebratory event at Clifford Park honouring his birthday, where dozens of PLP supporters gathered after attending the annual Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day march.

He said announcements would soon be made regarding voter registration and other key steps leading up to the election.

The next general election is not constitutionally due until October 2026.