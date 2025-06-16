GAIN AN EDGE: BTVI gains key insights at LA CASE conference

An alignment of strategic educational advancements is brewing at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). With accreditation imminent, a bold rebrand on the horizon and the institution’s 77th anniversary in 2026, BTVI is at the centre of a major convergence in which marketing and branding play an important role.

In preparation for the journey ahead, one of the institution’s own has returned from the forefront of global innovation in higher education marketing to share key insights. BTVI’s marketing coordinator, Shacqeel Coleby, recently attended the prestigious Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Annual Conference for Marketing and Branding Professionals in Los Angeles, representing not just the institution, but The Bahamas.

Coleby was one of 25 recipients of the 2025 Virginia Carter Smith Scholarship, a CASE scholarship awarded based on career accomplishments, an institutional letter of support and demonstrated excellence in educational advancement. This scholarship, along with support from BTVI, enabled his participation in the conference.

Held June 4-6, the event gathered thought leaders and changemakers from the education sector. For Mr Coleby, it was more than professional development; it was a deep dive into institutional storytelling and strategic branding.

“The conference was packed with relevant content. Many sessions ran concurrently, so I selected those aligned with BTVI’s strategic goals,” explained Mr Coleby.

He attended over ten transformative sessions, with three standing out.

‘Comm-Chella - Inspiring internal brand fluency and adoption’, is a case study on California State Polytechnic University Pomona (CalPoly), exploring the institution’s internal brand rollout which culminated in a campus party dubbed ‘Comm-Chella’.

“CalPoly’s creative campaign engaged students, faculty, alumni and even skeptics from the very beginning, turning brand adoption into brand advocacy,” Mr Coleby noted, inspired by ideas for BTVI’s rebrand.

‘Milestones That Shine: Marketing Strategies for Memorable Anniversaries’ offered fresh ideas as BTVI prepares to mark its 77th year in 2026.

‘From the Front Lines’ was a candid panel on crisis communication, emphasising trust, alignment and agility.

“This was especially relevant as we are currently developing our crisis communications policy in tandem with BTVI’s dual accreditation process with the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and NACEOB,” said Mr Coleby.

“Surprisingly, the best part wasn’t the sessions but connecting with peers who understand the nuanced challenges of education marketing,” he added. “These insights will shape how we communicate BTVI’s vision, values and the transformative power of technical education in The Bahamas.”

Mr Coleby’s participation marks a significant step in BTVI’s commitment to global standards of excellence in marketing and branding as it enters its 77th year with a bold rebrand ahead and international accreditation within reach.

• “Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.