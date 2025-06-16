GB residents worry over void left by Silver Airways collapse

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama residents hope the void left by Silver Airways after its collapse will soon be filled - amid fears of the economic impact on the island.

The airline, which cancelled all flights on June 11 after filing bankruptcy in January, provided services to five destinations in The Bahamas, including Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Bimini, Abaco, and Exuma, from Fort Lauderdale.

Dillon Knowles, president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, said any decline in airlift to Freeport is a concern.

“I really don’t know how much traffic that particular route provided, but any reduction in air services for Grand Bahama is a problem.”

Mr Knowles believes that it would be advantageous if Bahamasair or Western Air could step up and fill the void.

“I don’t know how technically possible that is, whether they have the number of aircrafts needed to be able to fill that service or void, but, obviously, it is a critical route for us as we already have shortage of available seats coming to Grand Bahama.”

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, announced in the House of Assembly that Bahamasair will step in and fill the gap on June 23, with increased capacity on affected routes.

Robert Grant said it is good that the national flag carrier will be stepping in to save the route.

“Tourism is our number one industry, and it is a good thing we have Bahamasair whenever there is a fallout, and Bahamasair being a backup is just ideal.

“It will save the route, and more passengers should be coming to Grand Bahama. We need a shot in the arm, and we need those tourists on the island to stimulate the economy.”

Don Martin said Silver operated to five islands, which will put a huge demand on Bahamasair’s fleet.

“So, now that means you are going to require more aircrafts and you need more airlifts from Fort Lauderdale to these islands. So, I am not sure how they are going to be able to do that, but you know it is a great loss to all of us, especially Eleuthera, Abaco, and some other islands.”

“If they can actually fill it and they have airlift and equipment, that is fine. But, I think it is just going to be a challenge for them at this time,” Mr Martin said.

“You need to have planes flying out of Fort Lauderdale, and not routed through New Providence, to go to a Family Island. So you got to start flying from Fort Lauderdale to five destinations in The Bahamas. I think that is a little challenging but I get it, so that’s fine. Let’s see if they can do it,” he said.