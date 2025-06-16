INSIGHT: Invisible in China

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CHINESE restaurants, grocery stores, and laundromats can be found on nearly every corner of The Bahamas. Many Chinese nationals have migrated here, obtained work permits, and constructed multimillion-dollar businesses. Yet, during my visit to China, most of the people I met didn’t even know my country existed.

In April, I had the opportunity to spend a little over three weeks in Shanghai as part of a training programme for International Young Talents from “Belt and Road Countries”. The name refers to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure strategy – to which The Bahamas has not signed up.

When I landed in the vast country of 1.4 billion people, I was hit by a wave of excitement, curiosity, and fear.

Eventually, I built up the courage to explore Shanghai on my own. As I walked the streets, my brown skin stood out like fire in snow. My long black braids drew fascinated stares. Many people appeared to have never seen a black person in real life. Some approached me out of curiosity, asking for photos.

The warm sun on my cheek reminded me of home, but the city itself was a different world. Towering modern buildings stretched into the sky, while mopeds zipped past on spotless streets. Not a single can or gum wrapper littered the pavement. Instead of palm trees, vibrant pink and yellow flowers were carefully planted at each corner.

One middle-aged woman who spoke little English smiled and helped me cross the street to a restaurant. She asked, “Where are you from?” I replied, “I’m from The Bahamas.” She looked at me blankly. “Is that in Africa?” she asked.

That moment turned out to be a pattern. As my trip continued, I realised most of the people I encountered had never heard of The Bahamas or the Caribbean at all. It was a hard pill to swallow, especially knowing how present China is in Bahamian life.

Over the years, China’s involvement in The Bahamas’ economy and society has deepened. From the construction of Baha Mar, The Pointe, and the redevelopment of the British Colonial, past governments have signed agreements with Chinese entities for financing and support. Many of these projects were built by Chinese workers who came to The Bahamas on work permits.

Another example is the proposed $290m hospital for New Providence. Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville recently said financing is nearly finalised through a 20-year loan from the China Export-Import Bank at a favourable two percent interest rate—the same state-owned lender that financed Baha Mar.

Yet in China, I saw no signs of The Bahamas—no Bahamian businesses, no cultural presence. I understand that distance and cost may discourage travel. But it raises the question if the relationship between the two countries is balanced?

While Bahamians visibly feel the presence of Chinese nationals, China remains selective with its immigration and foreign policies. Considering the strong political and economic ties between our two countries, I hoped The Bahamas would be represented somehow.

One day, I was thrilled to find a small pizza shop near my hotel. After weeks of dumplings, rice, and soups, I had a chance to eat something familiar. I used my language translator on my phone to explain to the Chinese owner that I wanted a pepperoni pizza.

As I waited for my order, I noticed a string of international flags hanging across the wall, likely representing previous visitors. I scanned them eagerly, but The Bahamas wasn’t there.

Another evening, I dined at a fully Italian restaurant with fellow programme participants. If Italian restaurants can exist in China, Bahamian ones can too.

It can be argued that Chinese Nationals have been able to achieve the “American Dream” when they’ve immigrated to The Bahamas. Many have built successful businesses in The Bahamas, often employing their family members and creating long-term wealth.

In the future, Bahamians might consider building a life in China too—if given the chance.

Some Bahamians have studied at universities in China through scholarship programmes. A few hoped to remain after graduating, but China’s strict immigration rules made that dream impossible.

The Bahamas is a small island developing state. Since independence, we’ve worked to attract investment and diversify our economy. But tourism remains our main industry, limiting job opportunities in other sectors.

Meanwhile, during my lectures in Shanghai, it became clear China is positioning itself as a global leader in innovation and technology. It is promoting self-driving cars, smart homes, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The tech sector in The Bahamas is slowly growing, but we are nowhere near that scale. With the right partnerships, local engineers and tech enthusiasts could take their skills even further.

China has shown its commitment to working with The Bahamas, and The Bahamas has benefited. Still, successive governments have faced criticism for allowing foreigners to dominate major projects while locals seem to be sidelined.

As I boarded my flight back home to our blue waters, I couldn’t help but reflect on how deeply The Bahamas feels China’s presence—through its buildings, businesses, and bilateral deals. Yet halfway across the world, our country is virtually invisible.

Perhaps that’s the challenge for small nations in a globalised world is to engage without losing themselves. Maybe, moving forward, it’s time for Bahamians to not only welcome partnerships—but to push for presence, too.