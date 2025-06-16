Man to pay fine for causing harm to mother of his child

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

BRIAN Miller Jr, 32, was granted $2,000 bail on Friday after pleading guilty to causing harm to the mother of his child during a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Miller appeared before Magistrate Lennox Coleby, represented by attorney Mark Penn. Prosecutors alleged that around 2.05am on June 1, at a residence on Romer Street where the couple lived, he assaulted Troyann McCardy, his girlfriend and the mother of their 13-month-old child.

Miller allegedly demanded McCardy’s iPhone, house keys, and vehicle keys before poking her in the eye, causing soft tissue damage. The incident was reported to the Fox Hill Police Station, where Miller admitted to the altercation.

In court, Miller claimed McCardy offered to drop the charges if he gave her access to his phone. However, Magistrate Coleby noted that no formal request to withdraw the charges had been filed.

Mr Penn informed the court that Miller, who works in the IT field, has three children, the youngest just three months old, and no prior convictions. He asked the court to consider compensation rather than custody, noting Miller had already spent three days in custody and was willing to pay any financial penalties within two months.

Magistrate Coleby ordered Miller to pay $1,000 in compensation to McCardy and granted $2,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to July 4.