Police reserve gunned down

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were killed in two separate shootings on Father’s Day — including Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams, a devoted father of four—who was gunned down during an attempted armed robbery in broad daylight at the Palmdale Shopping Plaza.

Shortly before noon, Williams was making a deposit at a bank drop box when he was approached by a group of men. An exchange of gunfire followed, and both Williams and one of the suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles told reporters on scence that police suspect up to four men fled in a small white Japanese vehicle. It is not yet confirmed whether the men got away with any funds.

“I have given specific instructions that my officers are to hit the streets of New Providence and find those responsible for this today,” said Commissioner Knowles.

Williams, whose eldest son who died in 2020, is survived by two sons and a daughter. His nephew, Leshardo Stovell, described him as generous and full of life.

“He’s a person always giving. He always bubbly. You always joyful. It’s no wrong. He is everybody’s best friend,” said Mr Stovell. “Everybody on the police force love him, he’s just a pillar.”

Williams was a long-time member of St Mary’s Parish and served as president of the men’s group. Though it was initially speculated that he was making a deposit for the church, Rector Father Colin Humes confirmed that was not the case.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis mourned the loss of Williams, calling him “one of the finest sons” of the Cabinet Office.

“His final act, believed to be in service to his church, tells you everything about his character,” said Mr Davis in a statement. “We grieve with his family, his fellow officers, and the community he served.”

Opposition leader Michael Pintard also issued a statement, condemning the violence and urged national action.

“On a day meant for love and family, tragedy again shakes our nation. Two men—one a public servant who many of us know and respect—lost their lives in a violent incident in Palmdale. My heart goes out to their loved ones.”

Just a few hours later, another man was killed in a second shooting on Cordeaux Avenue. Commissioner Knowles said a white jeep pulled up to a property where a crowd had gathered, and two gunmen emerged and opened fire, shooting three men.

One died at the scene; the other two were taken to hospital, however the condition of the injured men is unknown. Family members and bystanders were visibly distraught, as persons were heard hollering and calling out the name “David”.

Commissioner Knowles confirmed the victim, believed to be between 20 and 35, lived in the area and was wearing an electronic monitoring device at the time of his death.

“We don’t know the motive of this,” she said. “I am not prepared to share with you why he is wearing that device at this time, but maybe some time in the future I will do.”

She noted that police have recovered the vehicle used in the second shooting, while she also issued a stern warning to those behind the violence: “I want to say to those who believe they are in charge of these streets that they are not in charge of these streets. We will continue to police these streets.”