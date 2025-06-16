Woman accused of unlawful entry

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A VISIBLY distressed and dishevelled woman was granted $2,000 bail on Friday after being charged with unlawfully entering a Lincoln Boulevard residence earlier in the week.

Donna Delancey, 45, of Palm Beach Street, appeared emotional in court, with muffled sobs and murmurs echoing from the public gallery. Some onlookers even snickered as she stood before the magistrate, clearly shaken.

When asked by the magistrate if she had ever been admitted to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, Delancey denied it and quietly said: “I just need to go home and bathe.”

She pleaded not guilty to entering the home of Marcia Thompson at 78 Lincoln Boulevard on June 11, allegedly with intent to commit a felony. Court documents state that Delancey broke and entered the dwelling in New Providence with criminal intent.

Delancey told the court she had mistakenly approached the wrong house while being chased. She requested more time to prepare her defence and opted for a trial before a magistrate rather than a jury.

Her bail was confirmed at $2,000. The conditions were reportedly handwritten on a court-issued note and handed to staff.

Her case is set to return to court on July 2.

When asked if anyone could assist with her bail, she responded, “I do not have anyone to call.”