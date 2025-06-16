WORLD VIEW: Antigua and Barbuda hosts OAS at crucial juncture

By SIR RONALD SANDERS

The 55th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) will be held in one of its smallest member states at a time of global political and economic uncertainty. That uncertainty is reflected across the Americas and within the OAS itself.

In this regard, the General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda, from June 25 to 27, takes on special significance: it must provide the atmosphere and leadership to reinforce the OAS as a relevant instrument for advancing both individual and collective interests in the hemisphere.

Adding to the importance of this session is the first official appearance of the organisation’s new Secretary-General, Albert Ramdin, who assumed office for a five-year term on May 26. He is the first national from the CARICOM group elected to this top post. For 40 years, CARICOM nationals held only the Assistant Secretary-General role, while Latin American countries dominated the leadership. His unanimous election, following a contest with Paraguay’s Foreign Minister, reflects confidence in CARICOM’s contributions within the OAS. CARICOM representatives have worked diligently in OAS Councils, over many years, to earn this respect.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda, as host and Chair of the Assembly, is acutely conscious of its role in providing an environment and guidance suited to current challenges. This Assembly takes place amid overlapping political, economic, social, security, and environmental pressures, and against a backdrop of longstanding institutional strains within the OAS. Those strains include chronic budget shortfalls, staffing gaps, and an overload of unfunded mandates, alongside the need to match aspirations with operational realities.

Building inclusivity amid tensions in the Americas

Trade and migration tensions among the organisation’s members, particularly Canada, Mexico, and the United States, remain public and ongoing. Ideological and other differences between Latin American states have surfaced in the OAS during elections for officeholders, such as the Assistant Secretary-General (now Colombia’s Laura Gil) and the Commissioners of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to be chosen at this Assembly.

Amid these tensions, Antigua and Barbuda has advanced the theme of the 55th General Assembly: “Building resilient and inclusive economies in the Americas.” This theme captures pressing concerns across the region, emphasising resilience—strengthening economies to withstand external shocks, whether global market disruptions, climate events, or public health emergencies—and inclusivity, allowing each member and observer state, large or small, to articulate its priorities within a collective framework. It reaffirms that improving the well-being of every citizen in the Americas is a shared goal, and that collaboration, mutual respect, and solidarity are essential.

It is in that spirit that Antigua and Barbuda—whose Foreign Minister, E Paul Chet Greene, is expected to be elected Chair—proposes to guide the Assembly.

Institutional context: Chronic strains and mandate overload

Even with political will, progress faces an uphill battle due to inadequate funding. For years, the OAS Secretariat has contended with a persistent gap between assessed contributions and the costs of its core programs. Overreliance on unpredictable voluntary contributions, including support from Observer states, further exposes key programs to abrupt suspensions. As delegates prepare to debate mechanisms for mandate management and to consider the organisation’s budget and funding sources, matching ambitions to resources remains vital for the OAS’s effectiveness and credibility.

Governance and humanitarian pressures

Democratic practices across member states show signs of strain. For example, a June 2025 assassination attempt on Miguel Uribe, a presidential candidate in Colombia, underscores risks to electoral integrity and citizen confidence. However, the most acute emergency grips Haiti, where armed groups now control the majority of Port-au-Prince, blocking basic state functions, precipitating a humanitarian catastrophe, and preventing the restoration of democratic institutions and the election of a representative government. At the General Assembly, it is incumbent upon the OAS and its member states, within the framework of the OAS Charter and their respective means, to continue demonstrating solidarity with the people of Haiti.

Discussions in the margins

As important as the formal agenda is, equally vital are the informal discussions among high representatives of member and Observer states that will take place outside public sessions. These exchanges on global economic and political realities often shape understanding and trust, informing official deliberations. And the international scene is not encouraging.

Global growth projections for 2025 indicate subdued expansion, with the United Nations forecasting approximately 2.4 percent growth worldwide. Regional estimates indicate growth near 2.5 percent in South America, about one percent in Central America and Mexico, and under 2 percent in the Caribbean for 2025. Elevated debt burdens limit fiscal space for social investments. Inflationary pressures have resurfaced amid trade tensions. US tariffs, imposed on all countries last April, have raised costs in hemispheric supply chains, intensifying cost-of-living strains even where measures have been paused.

Concurrent reductions in US funding—for example, cuts affecting UN organisations, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), and the OAS—impact health programmes and emergency-response capacity, with knock-on effects on workforce productivity in these organisations and social welfare conditions in Latin American and Caribbean countries. These economic and social pressures underscore why the Assembly’s consideration of financing the OAS’s Program Budget for 2026 mirrors the broader fiscal constraints faced by member governments. The discussion will not be procedural; it will be vital.

Spillover effects of conflicts

The Russian war against Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and the high level of civilian deaths in both theatres have spilled over into the concerns of OAS member states as the prospect of global economic and political instability grows. Though not on the formal agenda of the Assembly, delegates will hardly be able to avoid informal discussion of these issues in their private conversations.

Conclusion: Seizing a watershed moment for the OAS

Therefore, the General Assembly in Antigua presents an opportunity for member states to reclaim the relevance of the OAS and to deliver results that citizens truly value. Member States face a clear choice: allow another Assembly to close amid familiar frustrations, or seize this moment with pragmatic actions to foster resilient, inclusive economies across the Americas for the benefit of all.

• The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US. He is also the Dean of the Corps of Ambassadors accredited to the Organization of American States. The views expressed are entirely his own. Responses and previous commentaries: www.sirronaldsanders.com.