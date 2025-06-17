American tourist fined $5,000 for groping woman and exposing himself during cruise

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American tourist was fined over $5,000 yesterday after admitting to groping a woman and exposing himself during a cruise last weekend.

Corey Smith, 46, was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

While aboard the Carnival Freedom on June 13, Smith slapped a 21-year-old woman’s buttocks and groped her private parts. He later exposed himself to the same woman in a public area of the ship and began masturbating in front of her.

Smith pleaded guilty to both charges and expressed remorse for his actions.

The magistrate ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine for the indecent assault or face eight months in prison. He was also fined $100 for the indecent exposure charge, with a default sentence of one month in prison.

Inspector S Coakley served as the prosecutor in the case.