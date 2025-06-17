Basketball smiles’ 3-day camp begins

By Jonathan Burrows

DOZENS of young athletes gathered yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium for the annual Basketball Smiles camp, where players sharpened their skills, learned from experienced coaches, and built lasting friendships both on and off the court.

The three-day camp, marking its 26th anniversary, kicked off Monday welcoming boys and girls aged 12-17 from all over the island.

The non-profit camp is organised and was founded by world-renowned basketball coach Sam Nichols.

With the help of 12 assistant coaches, the camp is focused on developing core basketball fundamentals - including shooting, dribbling, defence, and teamwork - through hands-on drills and daily scrimmages. The female group began at 9:30am and the males began at 1pm, ending at 4pm. Both groups started their day with warm-ups followed by team-based drills and mini-tournaments.

Campers took part in shooting drills, defensive drills, and team strategy sessions along with group meetings that emphasized bible verses, the importance of discipline, effort, and balancing sports with academics.

“Our slogan ‘my current condition is not my conclusion’ is the foundation and meaning of this camp”, said coach Nichols, who is the founder of the camp. “We tell these boys and girls that education is their way out and that for every poor choice, there is a way out.”

Patricia ‘Pattie’ Johnson, a local Bahamian icon and coach of the Lions’ junior girls at HO Nash Junior High School, is the local organizer for the camp.

“I am truly grateful for Coach Sam and what he is doing,” said coach Johnson. who has been working alongside Sam Nichols since the inception of Basketball Smiles.

For the past nine years, Johnathan Gibson has been returning from Texas to serve as the camp director, a job he felt the Lord has blessed him to carry out here in the Bahamas.

“My whole year revolves around this camp,” said Gibson who emphasized the importance of this camp for the youth and what it means to him to be a part of such an organization.

At last two of the campers expressed their delight in being a part of this year’s event.

“The first time I started Basketball Smiles I didn’t know anything about basketball.” said returning camper Althea Garret.

Gibson started the camp at 12 years old while attending HO Nash Junior High School. She is now 15 years old and entering grade 11 at CR Walker High School and is now and has been a key member of her Senior girls basketball team.

Brent McPhee,15, is returning for the third straight year at the camp.

“The camp gets you better at basketball and also teaches you life skills to help you in life,” said McPhee, who last year was the winner of the Hustle award.

As day one of the camp came to a close yesterday, campers were excited to return for today’s activities and drills.