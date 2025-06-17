‘Books changed me - now I hope they change someone else’

By FAY SIMMONS

When ten-year-old Caerwyn Turnquest arrived at Boost Academy with 200 of his most treasured books in hand, he wasn’t just making a donation—he was sharing a piece of himself.

“I knew Boost would use them to help others,” Caerwyn said. “It’s the kind of place that always helps — whether it’s chess, school, or just being kind.”

Boost Academy, known for its nurturing, family-centred approach, plans to use the generous gift to build a reading nook and start a student lending library. The school also partners with the Bahamas Chess Federation, offering space for tournaments and training — something Caerwyn, a dedicated chess player, has benefitted from personally.

Caerwyn is also an avid reader, when he was four, he won a Rotary Read-a-thon, and since then, his passion for books has only grown. A recent Cambridge InCAS assessment confirmed that Caerwyn now reads at the level of a 15-year-old. This reading prowess helped him secure fourth place in the 2025 Bahamas National Spelling Bee, making him the youngest finalist among the top ranks.

In the wake of his donation, Caerwyn’s act of kindness was returned in an unexpected but heartwarming way. After dropping off the books, he and his mother stopped by Divine’s Restaurant on Mackey Street for breakfast. Unbeknownst to them, Miss Kim, the restaurant owner, had heard about Caerwyn’s donation and surprised them with a free meal.

“I saw what it means to bless others and be blessed,” Caerwyn smiled. “That’s the kind of story I want to live and be a part of.”

Boost Academy plans to use the books to create a reading nook in the classroom and allow students to borrow them, enhancing the school’s educational offerings.

“Books changed me,” Caerwyn said. “Now I hope they change someone else too.”